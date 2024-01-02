Israel withdraws thousands of troops from Gaza Strip

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Israel says it will begin pulling thousands of troops out of the Gaza Strip this week, indicating a shift to more targeted operations against Hamas.

An Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) official said toppling the Islamist faction remained an objective of the offensive in the Palestinian enclave, and that some of the five brigades withdrawn will prepare for a possible flare-up of a second front against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The US welcomed the troop pullback, calling it the start of a shift to lower-intensity operations in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

The White House said president Joe Biden, currently vacationing in St Croix, and vice president Kamala Harris spoke with national security officials on Monday by secure phone about the latest developments in the Middle East.

"This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower-intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging," the official said, noting the change reflected the success of the Israeli military in dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities there.

The army’s chief spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, did not say whether the withdrawal of some troops reflected a new phase of the war.

An Israeli soldier walks between two Israeli battle tanks among others deployed at a position along the border with the Gaza Strip and southern Israel on 2 January 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

“The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting, and we are preparing accordingly,” he told reporters late on Sunday. But the move is in line with the plans that Israeli leaders have outlined for a low-intensity campaign, expected to last for much of the year, that focuses on remaining Hamas strongholds and “pockets of resistance”.

Even as Israel pulled tanks out of some cities in Gaza, fighting still raged elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave amid intense bombardment, said residents, with IDF aircraft and tanks stepping up strikes in southern Gaza overnight, including eastern and northern areas of Khan Younis.

The US has kept up its support for Israel while expressing concern over the growing casualty toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Mr Biden earlier spoke with Mr Netanyahu about Israel’s objectives and the phasing of its military operations in Gaza on 23 December, while underscoring the need to protect civilians and secure the release of hostages being held by the Hamas Islamist militant group, the White House said.

Israel says the war in Gaza, which has reduced much of the territory to rubble, killing thousands and plunging its 2.3 million people into a humanitarian disaster, has many months to go.

The Gaza war was triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on Israeli towns on 7 October that Israel says killed 1,200 people. Palestinian health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza say Israel’s offensive there has killed more than 21,978 people and wounded many thousands more.

Additional reporting by agencies