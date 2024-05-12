Israel-Gaza latest: Hamas claims British-Israeli hostage has died as IDF orders new evacuation
Israeli forces have ordered hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians in the southern and northern regions of Gaza to evacuate
Israel ordered new evacuations in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah on Saturday, forcing tens of thousands more people to leave as it prepared to expand its military operation deeper into what is considered Gaza’s last refuge.
As pro-Palestinian protests continued against the war, Israel’s military also said it was moving into an area of devastated northern Gaza where it asserted that the Hamas militant group has regrouped after seven months of fighting.
Israel has now evacuated the eastern third of Rafah, and top military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said dozens of militants had been killed there as “targeted operations continued.”
The United Nations has warned that the planned full-scale Rafah invasion would further cripple humanitarian operations and cause a surge in civilian deaths.
Louise Wateridge, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) communications officer, who is based in Rafah, told The Independent that the lack of food is “sending panic” around the region.
“People are aware that the border crossings are not functioning, they are aware that aid is not coming in, that in itself is going to send panic around the community, because already they are fighting for survival every day,” she said.
ICYMI: Rafah’s hospitals overwhelmed while food and fuel run out as Israel steps up bombardment
The few remaining hospitals in Rafah are at 250 per cent capacity, while food and fuel are running out, the United Nations has warned, as heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants moves towards the centre of Gaza’s border city.
Crucial aid crossings remain inaccessible, meaning supplies of food, medicines, tents and blankets are dwindling. The World Food Programme will run out of food for distribution in southern Gaza by Saturday and there are no tents, blankets or bedding to set up new locations for displaced people, said Georgios Petropoulos, an official with the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Rafah.
Full report:
Rafah’s hospitals overwhelmed while food and fuel run out as Israel steps up bombing
Hospital staff and UN officials say the Israeli assault is piling ‘catastrophe on top of catastrophe’
With the shock of 7 Oct still raw, profound sadness and anger grip Israel on its Memorial Day
Ruby Chen’s son, Itay, was killed in the Hamas attack on 7 October. But unlike scores of other families of soldiers killed that day, Chen doesn’t have a grave to visit because his son’s remains are held captive in Gaza.
The absence of a final resting place is being felt acutely now, as Israel marks its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, when cemeteries are brimming with relatives mourning over the graves of their loved ones.
"Where are we supposed to go?" Chen said. "There is no burial site for us to go to."
Full report:
With the shock of Oct. 7 still raw, profound sadness and anger grip Israel on its Memorial Day
Memorial Day is always a somber occasion in Israel
Watch: Israeli military release video claiming to show aftermath of Hamas attack on children’s playground
IDF release video claiming to show aftermath of Hamas attack on children’s playground
Israeli military has claimed Hamas carried out a missile strike on a children’s playground in southern Israel. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released a video on Friday night (10 May), showing the aftermath of the alleged attack in Be’er Sheva. Air raid sirens can be heard in the background and a soldier is seen taking cover. Speaking to the camera, Captain Isacc said: “As you can see behind me, a missile exploded in the middle of the playground. This missile was part of a rocket barrage that was launched from Gaza. “Fortunately, no children were here at the time.” The Independent has not independently verified the footage.
Hamas claims British hostage has died as Israel orders new evacuations of Rafah
A British-Israeli hostage held in Gaza has died, Hamas claimed on Saturday – as Israeli forces ordered further evacuations of the strip, forcing tens of thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes.
Nadav Popplewell, 51, who was taken hostage during the 7 October attack on Israel, died of wounds caused by an Israeli airstrike a month ago.
Full report:
Hamas claims British hostage has died as new evacuations of Rafah ordered
Nadav Popplewell’s death unconfirmed as the Israeli army issues a large-scale evacuation order for parts of northern Gaza
Small pro-Palestinian protests held Saturday as college commencements are held
Small pro-Palestinian protests popped up sporadically Saturday as colleges and universities from North Carolina to California held commencement ceremonies, including dozens of graduating students at Virginia Commonwealth University who walked out on an address by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
While some of the estimated 100 students and family members who left during the Republican governor’s speech showed support for Palestinians, others held signs signaling opposition to Youngkin’s policies on education, according to WRIC-TV.
At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a small group of demonstrators staged what appeared to be a silent protest during commencement at Camp Randall Stadium. A photo posted by the Wisconsin State Journal showed about six people walking through the rear of the stadium, with two carrying a Palestinian flag.
At the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, pro-Palestinian demonstrators splattered red paint on the steps of a building hours ahead of the school’s commencement ceremony and chanted on campus while students wearing light blue graduation gowns posed for photos, the News & Observer reported. At the University of Texas, Austin, a student held up a Palestinian flag during a commencement ceremony and refused to leave the stage briefly before being escorted away by security.
And at the University of California, Berkeley, a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators began waving flags and chanting during commencement and were escorted to the back of the stadium, where they were joined by others, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. There were no major counterprotests, but some attendees voiced frustration.
"I feel like they’re ruining it for those of us who paid for tickets and came to show our pride for our graduates," said Annie Ramos, whose daughter is a student. "There’s a time and a place, and this is not it."
Doctors Without Borders stops work in Rafah
Following the Israeli military’s latest evacuation order in Rafah, medical charity Doctors Without Borders has stopped its work at the Indonesian Hospital.
The group said it must relocate 22 patients to other health facilities because “we can no longer guarantee their safety”.
Eurovision controversy
The Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night was mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan, and a large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena as the acts performed.
There was a mixed reaction for the 20-year-old singer from the 9,000 people at the arena in Malmö, Sweden, as both boos and cheers were heard in the crowd.
Israel’s Eden Golan performs to protests outside the Eurovision arena
Act was forced to change song from ‘October Rain’ to ‘Hurricane’
Chances of a ceasefire and protests
Another round of cease-fire talks in Cairo ended earlier this week without a breakthrough, after Israel rejected a deal that Hamas said it accepted. Tens of thousands of people attended the latest anti-government protest in Israel on Saturday evening amid growing pressure on Netanyahu to make a deal. “I think the (Rafah) operation is not meant for the hostages and not meant for killing the Hamas, it’s meant for just for one thing, save the government,” protester Kobi Itzhaki said.
Pictures of the evacuation in Gaza
Statement from Israel’s Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari
On Saturday night, with many Palestinians ordered to leave thier homes in Gaza, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari issued a statement on his country’s offensive.
He said in the northern Jabalia city, with people being evacuated, fighter jets had struck targets across the area.
In the Zeitoun area, he said troops had killed around 30 “terrorists” and located dozens of weapons in a school.
In the south, in eastern Rafah, “terrorist infrastructure” had been targeted.
“Even at this hour, every fighter and commander on the battlefield envisions the hostages, sees them, thinks of them, and fights to bring them home, “ he said.
“There are 132 hostages still held in captivity in Gaza. It is the duty of the IDF and all security organizations to ensure their quick return home.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies