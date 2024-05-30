Israel’s war in Gaza lasting until the US election is a nightmare scenario for Biden
Washington is adamant that its ally has not crossed a ‘red line’ with its Rafah offensive, writes Kim Sengupta. But with officials predicting the war will last months longer – how long will that be the case?
Israeli tanks and armoured cars have been seen near al-Awda mosque in the centre of Rafah, while 45 people were killed in a strike at a camp in the east of the city. This, however, still does not mean that a “major ground operation” in the city is under way, according to the Biden administration.
The massacre at Tel al-Sultan, where many of the victims were children, the elderly and women burnt to death, was “heartbreaking and horrific” said White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, adding: “There should be no innocent life lost here as a result of this conflict.”
The “red line” for Joe Biden, supposedly, was the killing of civilians in a Rafah operation. On 8 May, he stressed that it had been made clear to Benjamin Netanyahu that “if they [the Israeli military] go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that they have been using historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities, to deal with that problem”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments