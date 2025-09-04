Israel foils Hamas plot to assassinate far-right minister Ben Gvir with explosives

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel’s security agency claims to have blocked a Hamas plot to assassinate far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir using explosives.

Shin Bet said it seized explosive devices that were intended to be attached to multiple drones and detained a Hamas cell in the Hebron area, in the southern West Bank, near Ben-Gvir’s residence on Wednesday.

The detainees are currently being interrogated.

Reacting to the attack, Ben-Gvir said in a video statement: “I will not be deterred and I will not be afraid! Hamas has already tried to eliminate me five times, and each time they failed — this time too.”

In July, Israel’s State Prosecutor’s Office charged 73-year-old Tamar Gershoni with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism, after she planned to assassinate Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The UK impsed sanctions on Ben Gvir (right) and Bezalel Smotrich (left) in June, condemning the ministers “monstrous” comments ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The UK imposed sanctions on Ben-Gvir in June after he made highly inflammatory comments about the war in Gaza, alongside Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich. Ben-Gvir has advocated for the expulsion of people from Gaza, which humanitarian organisations say would amount to ethnic cleaning.

It joined Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway in freezing the minister’s assets and imposing travel bans.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account.”

Ben-Gvir has also called for Israel to conquer and declare sovereignty over the entirety of the Gaza Strip. He has called for “voluntary” migration for Gaza’s people.

Hamish Falconer, the UK’s Middle East minister, said: “Ben-Gvir has spoken of his rights in the West Bank, a territory his government is occupying, as being more important than the rights of millions of Palestinians. Their own words condemn them.”

Mr Falconer told Parliament: “Itamar Ben-Gvir has led seven provocative intrusions into Haram al-Sharif since 2022.

“They are an assault not just on Palestinian communities but on the very fundamentals of a two-state solution. This is an attempt to entrench a one-state reality where there are no equal rights.”