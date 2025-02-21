Israel claims Hamas handed over unidentified body instead of hostage’s remains
The Israeli military said two of the bodies had been identified, but a third remains unknown
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Hamas violated its ceasefire agreement with Israel and returned an unidentified body instead of an Israeli hostage during a larger handover of remains on Thursday.
The Israel Defense Forces said early Friday it confirmed it had received the remains of hostages Kfir Bibas, who was 9 months old at the time of his death, and his brother Ariel Bibas, who was 4.
A third body, initially presumed to be their mother, Shiri Bibas, 32, matched neither her identity or that of any other hostage held by Hamas, according to the IDF.
“This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages,” the military wrote in a statement on X. “We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages.”
Yarden Bibas, Shiri Bibas’s husband and the father of Kfir and Ariel, was released alive earlier this month.
On Thursday, the remains of Oded Lifshitz, an elderly peace activist from the village Nir Oz, were returned to Israel.
The military said he was “murdered” in captivity by the group Islamic Jihad.
This is a breaking story. More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments