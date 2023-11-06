Berhane Negassi knows about terrorism only too well. Travelling from Eritrea to Israel to seek asylum. he and a group of others were sold on by people smugglers to other criminal gangs and eventually ended up in the hands of Isis.

“We were passed on by these gangs from one to the other in Libya to Egypt. We had become slaves. Terrible things happened to women, to children. Many did not survive. Some of us ended up being held as a prisoner by Isis in Sinai. We were in a really bad situation, but I managed to escape,” he said.

“As soon as I heard about the Hamas attack, I went down to help in the places they had been. They committed murder, torture, burning. What they did was even worse than Isis, in my view. I spoke to others, we knew we had to do whatever we could for this country.”