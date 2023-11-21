Hamas ‘close to truce agreement’ with Israel over Gaza assault, says leader

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hamas is “close to a truce agreement with Israel” over the country’s assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Palestinian militant group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement.

The statement, sent to Reuters, did not provide any more details but a Hamas official told Al Jazeera negotiations were centred on the length of the truce, arrangements for delivery of aid into Gaza, and the exchange of Israeli hostages held by Hamas with Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

It comes as Israel continues to pound Gaza, firing rockets into the territory.

The details are expected to be announced by Qatar, which is mediating in the negotiations.

Hamas took about 240 hostages following its 7 October rampage in Israel and killed 1,200 people.

More follows