The world news agenda has been dominated by one story since Saturday 7 October, when shocked Israelis woke on the last day of the Jewish holiday to the wail of sirens as Hamas insurgents fired thousands of rockets from Gaza.

Armed militants broke down the hi-tech barriers surrounding the strip to enter Israel - who responded with overwhelming force.

Last week President Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak both flew into the region to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to offer their continued support for Israel.

Sunak also met with Arab leaders, something that his US counterpart was denied in the wake of a hospital bombing in Gaza that is feared to have claimed hundreds of lives.

Meanwhile Israel has said it is time to “teach the UN a lesson” amid an escalating row over the UN secretary-general’s remarks about the country’s ongoing conflict with Hamas.

With tensions rising, what are the potential further ripple effects across the Middle East and the rest of the world?

More than two weeks on from the initial eruption of violence, what can we expect next in the conflict and what is the potential political fallout? And how valid are fears that the violence will escalate and widen to the east and north?

As Israel faces the prospect of a two front war - in Gaza and also with Hezbollah on the Lebanese border - violence is also rising dramatically on the West Bank where more than 90 Palestinians have been killed in clashes in the last two weeks and 1200 arrested. What will happen if the West Bank erupts during a Gaza offensive?

And what happens to Gaza if Israel make good on their promise to destroy Hamas. Who will govern it and have the responsibility of restoring a destroyed land?

If you have a question for me submit it now, or when I join you live at 10am on Friday 27 October for the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 10am as I address as many questions as I can.