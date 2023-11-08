Zakaria Abu Jama was shaken awake in the early hours of 7 October by the massive blast from a missile hitting his home. Amid the flames and the debris, he saw his infant daughter covered in blood. She was hurt but alive. But near her lay the body of Yazan, his five-year-old son.

The little boy was one of 19 members of the Bedouin community who would be killed in the raid by Hamas who had come across the border into Israel, and the missile barrage they subsequently launched from Gaza.

“My daughter was injured by glass from the windows. She is just a year old and we feared she may not live. But she will recover, thanks to God. I have two other girls, and they are alright as well. But Yazan, my son, my only son, has gone forever, I think of him all the time,” says Zakaria, wiping away the tears rolling down his cheek.