Israel prepares to launch imminent invasion into Lebanon, says US official

Israel has warned the US that it is set to launch a limited ground offensive into Lebanon as soon as Monday, according to US officials.

News of the imminent ground invasion - which was described as a “limited incursion” - broke late afternoon as a US official revealed that Israel troop positions indicated the move could be very soon.

It came as Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant told troops on the border with Lebanon that they should be ready to attack “from the air, from the sea and from the land” as they look to stop Iran-backed Hezbollah from continuing to fire into its northern territories.

“Nasrallah’s elimination is an important step but it is not the end,” he told Israel’s 188th brigade. “To return the residents of the north safely to their homes we will activate all our capabilities - including you.

“That is what we will do, and we will deploy whatever is needed – you, other forces, from the air, from the sea, and from the land.”

He added in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that Israel’s forces are “ready and prepared to strike Hezbollah with force”.

Israeli soldiers check military vehicles at a gathering site next to the border with Lebanon ( EPA )

Fears of an Israeli invasion of Lebanon - Hezbollah forces currently control the southern half of the country, from where they have been continuously firing into northern Israel - have grown since Israel launched a massive bombing campaign across the Middle East a fortnight ago.

More than 1,000 people in Lebanon have been killed since, including dozens of senior Hezbollah personnel. Women and children are also among the dead, according to the Lebanese health ministry, a separate authority in the country.

While Israeli forces, including the 188th brigade, are waiting in the northern territories for any orders to invade, units of special forces have already started carrying out raids into southern Lebanon. These missions have been going on for months, mainly involving small attacks in Hezbollah tunnels just across the border, but former senior military officials say these preliminary operations may well presage an all-out invasion.

On Monday morning, Israel bombed a residential building in the Cola area of Beirut. In its first strike beyond the southern suburbs of the capital, it killed four people, including three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestina (PFLP) group.

Most of the apartments of the ten-story building were heavily damaged. With three of its four walls destroyed, the fifth floor that was targeted was left completely exposed. On the street lie ruins and what’s left of furniture and personal belongings from the damaged apartments.

“Yes we were here, we saw everything this morning,” says Mahmoud Kalaf Salam, a Syrian drinking coffee with some other men on the opposite side of the viaduct the targeted building faces.

“After the explosions, we saw rubble everywhere, there was fire, people wounded with schrapnel and debris all over their bodies. Everyone ran outside to see what happened.”

Lebanese policemen secure the area around a damaged building following overnight Israeli strikes in the Cola area of Beirut ( EPA )

In the neighbourhood of Hamra, the streets were filled with people and cars, many having fled the southern parts of the country or the capital itself amidst heavy Israeli bombardments since last week.

On Monday afternoon, an Israeli surveillance drone could be heard loudly above the neighbourhood. Many pedestrians stopped for a moment to look up to the sky, searching and occasionally spotting the little white plane.

Mr Gallant says the attacks are key to returning the 60,000 Israeli residents in the northern territories who have been displaced by Hezbollah’s aerial assaults over the past 11 months. Israel recently added the return of those citizens to its core war aims.

In his first public address since Israeli strikes killed Nasrallah in Beirut on Saturday, Hezbollah’s deputy chief Naim Qassem said the group was “ready” to fight against any possible invasion.

“We will face any possibility and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land and the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement,” he said in an address from an undisclosed location, adding that Hezbollah would emerge victorious.

An Israeli tank moves next to soldiers as they stand atop of armoured personnel carriers ( AP )

The Iranian foreign ministry added that Israel’s “criminal acts” would not go unanswered.

Since Hamas launched its incursion into Israel on 7 October last year, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage, Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups have been attacking Israel, they say, in solidarity with those in Gaza. At least 41,500 people have been killed in the enclave since Israel launched its retaliatory ground and aerial offensive.

Hours before Qassem spoke, Hamas said an Israeli airstrike killed its leader in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, along with his wife, son and daughter in the southern city of Tyre on Monday.

Another faction, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said three of its leaders died in a strike in Beirut’s Kola district - the first such hit inside the city limits since 2006, when Israel last invaded Lebanon.

The wave of Israeli attacks on militant targets in Lebanon are part of a conflict also stretching from the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the occupied West Bank, to Yemen, Iraq, Syria and within Israel itself. The escalation has raised fears that the United States and Iran will be sucked into the conflict.

A spokesperson for Sir Keir Starmer on Monday said Britain called for a ceasefire, although they added that its support for Israel’s right to self-defence was “ironclad”.