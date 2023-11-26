Watch: Israeli doctor gives update on Hamas hostages admitted to hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as an Israeli doctor gives an update about the condition of 12 Israeli hostages admitted to hospital early on Sunday, 26 November, after they were released from 50 days in Hamas captivity.

The five women and seven children in Safra children’s hospital at the Sheba Medical Centre were released on Saturday, together with another young Israeli woman and four Thai nationals.

They were among 17 freed hostages including a nine year-old girl who was feared dead by her family after the Hamas attacks on 7 October.

Irish-Israeli Emily Hand was reunited with her father after weeks of being held captive in Gaza, with emotional footage capturing the moment the pair hugged for the first time.

"Emily has come back to us. We are overjoyed to embrace Emily again," her family said in a statement.

It is the second release of hostages since the ceasefire began. On Friday, 24 were released from Gaza and transported through the Rafah crossing into Egypt after seven weeks in captivity.

