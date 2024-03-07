Watch as family members of hostages held in Gaza hold press conference in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as family members of hostages held in Gaza speak to reporters at the Israeli Embassy in London on Thursday 7 March.

Hamas gunmen infiltrated southern Israel on 7 October - killing about 1,200 people and taking 253 others hostage.

The press conference in London comes a day after David Cameron said he had a “tough but necessary” conversation with Israeli minister Benny Gantz about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Palestinians are facing a devastating and growing humanitarian crisis,” the foreign secretary said.

“In my meeting with Israeli minister Benny Gantz today, we discussed efforts to secure a humanitarian pause to get the hostages safely home and lifesaving supplies into Gaza.

“I once again pressed Israel to increase the flow of aid. We are still not seeing improvements on the ground. This must change.”

Lord Cameron also set out the UK’s call for an immediate humanitarian pause in the fighting, increased capacity for aid distribution within Gaza and greater access for supplies through both land and maritime routes.