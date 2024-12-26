Israel confirms attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Israel’s military has confirmed that it struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen on Thursday, including Sanaa International Airport and three ports along the western coast.

Attacks hit Yemen’s Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations as well as military infrastructure in the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib, Israel’s military said.

Yemen’s Houthi-run broadcaster Al Masirah said that two people were killed in Israeli strikes on Sanaa international airport and another person was killed in Ras Issa port.

Eleven others were injured as a result of the Israeli strikes, the broadcaster added.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis who have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

open image in gallery Smoke rises after Israeli strikes near Sanaa airport in Yemen ( REUTERS )

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following the attacks that Israel will continue its mission until it is complete: “We are determined to sever this terror arm of Iran’s axis.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said he was about to board a flight at Sanaa International Airport when it came “under aerial bombardment.”

On X, he said: “One of our plane’s crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport. The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge — just a few meters from where we were — and the runway were damaged.”

The WHO chief said him and his colleagues were safe and sent “heartfelt condolences” to people who had died in the barrage.

The Israeli attacks on the airport, Hodeidah and on one power station, were reported by Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthis.

More than a year of Houthi attacks have disrupted international shipping routes, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys that have in turn stoked fears over global inflation.

Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to try to get the Houthis designated as a terrorist organisation.

The UN Security Council is due to meet on Monday over Houthi attacks against Israel, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Israel’s military failed to intercept a missile from Yemen that fell in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people.

The US military has also targeted the Houthis in Yemen in recent days. The United Nations has noted that the ports are important entry points for humanitarian aid.

Over the weekend, 16 people were wounded when a Houthi missile hit a playground in Tel Aviv.

Last week, Israeli jets struck Sanaa and Hodeida, killing nine people, calling it a response to previous Houthi attacks.

The Houthis have also been targeting shipping in the Red Sea corridor in what they have say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Additional reporting by agencies