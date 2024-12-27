Yemen civilians flee Sanaa airport after Israeli strike

People rushed out of Yemen's Sanaa International Airport on Thursday, 26 December, shrouded in dust after Israel said it struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), said he and other UN staff were at the airport on Thursday during the strikes.

Attacks also hit Yemen’s Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations and military infrastructure in the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib, Israel’s military said.

Yemen’s Houthi-run broadcaster Al Masirah said that two people were killed in Israeli strikes on Sanaa international airport and another person was killed in Ras Issa port.