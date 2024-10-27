Israel-Iran latest: Ayatollah stops short of demanding revenge for Israeli strikes as Tehran mulls response
Dozens injured after truck rams bus stop in Israel
Iran’s supreme leader has said Israel’s attack “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed”, while stopping short of calling for retaliation.
The remarks from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday are the latest suggesting Iran is carefully weighing its response to the attack.
“It is up to the authorities to determine how to convey the power and will of the Iranian people to the Israeli regime and to take actions that serve the interests of this nation and country,” said Khamenei, who has the final say over all major decisions in Iran.
Israel claimed the attack, launched in three waves in the early hours of Saturday, was a “precise and targeted” response to the Iranian missile attack on the country on 1 October.
The comments come as dozens of people were injured after a truck rammed a bus stop in Israel on Sunday. Israeli police said the circumstances around the incident on Sunday are currently being investigated.
The Israeli military, meanwhile, killed at least 40 Palestinians and injured 80 in a series of attacks in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya on Saturday, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Dozens injured as truck strikes bus stop in central Israel
Dozens of people have been injured after a truck struck a bus stop at a major intersection in central Israel, with the circumstances around the incident on Sunday being investigated.
Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating dozens of people at the site, at least four of them with serious injuries.
Israel tells residents of 14 Lebanese villages to move north of Awali River
The Israeli military has told residents of 14 villages in southern Lebanon on Sunday to evacuate immediately and move north of the Awali river.
Iran's defence capability hit hard, Netanyahu says
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has Iran’s defence and ability to produce missiles has been hit hard following airstrikes on Saturday.
“The air force attacked throughout Iran. We hit hard Iran’s defence capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed at us,” Netanyahu said in a speech.
“The attack in Iran was precise and powerful, and it achieved all its objectives,” he said.
Tehran said its air defence intercepted most of the incoming drones and missiles and that the attack caused “limited damage”, although four of its soldiers were killed.
Satellite photos show Israel hit Iran former nuclear weapons test building, researchers say
An Israeli airstrike has hit a building that was part of Iran’s defunct nuclear weapons development program, researchers have said.
The assessments based on commercial satellite imagery were reached separately by David Albright, a former UN weapons inspector, and Decker Eveleth, an associate research analyst at a Washington think tank.
They told Reuters that Israel struck buildings in Parchin, a massive military complex near Tehran. Israel also hit Khojir, according to Eveleth, a sprawling missile production site near Tehran.
Eveleth said the Israeli strikes may have “significantly hampered Iran’s ability to mass produce missiles.”
Four Israeli soldiers killed in south Lebanon, Israeli military says
Four Israeli soldiers were killed in south Lebanon, where Israel has been battling Iran-backed Hezbollah, the Israeli military said today.
Multiple injuries as truck strikes bus stop in central Israel, police say
Multiple people were injured on Sunday when a truck struck a bus stop at a major intersection in central Israel, Israeli police said.
“Currently, the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” the police said in a statement.
Israeli media said at least 20 people were injured.
Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says
Iranian officials should determine how best to demonstrate Iran’s power to Israel after the Israeli attack on Iran two nights ago, Iran’s official IRNA news agency cited the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying on Sunday.
“The evil committed by the Zionist regime (Israel) two nights ago should neither be downplayed nor exaggerated”, IRNA cited Mr Khamenei as saying.
Iran on Saturday played down Israel’s overnight air attack against Iranian military targets, saying it caused only limited damage, as US president Joe Biden called for a halt to escalation that has raised fears of an all-out conflagration in the Middle East.
Israel's attack on Iran: Everything we know as IDF targets military sites in Tehran
Israel has launched air strikes on military targets inside Iran in retaliation for an Iranian missile attack earlier this month.
Iran’s foreign ministry has said that the country has a right to defend itself “against external aggressive acts”.
Here’s what else we know so far:
Why is Israel striking Iran? What we know as IDF targets military sites in Tehran
Iran has said the country has a right to defend itself after Israeli strikes
Dozens killed in Israeli air strikes on northern Gaza, says Wafa news agency
At least 40 Palestinians were killed and 80 others injured in Israeli air strikes on several houses in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya on Saturday, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said today, citing medical sources.
