updated

Middle East crisis latest: Hezbollah retaliates with drone barrage after Israel launches airstrikes in Lebanon

Hezbollah responded with a drone assault on Israel, targeting military sites and Iron Dome platforms

Stuti Mishra
Sunday 25 August 2024 05:45
Smoke and fire in Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes on Sunday
Smoke and fire in Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes on Sunday (REUTERS)

Israel launched intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday, targeting Hezbollah in what it described as a pre-emptive strike to prevent a large-scale attack on Israeli civilians.

“In a self-defence act to remove these threats, the (Israeli military) is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians,” Rear adm Daniel Hagari of the Israeli military said.

"We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians.”

Hezbollah, which had vowed retaliation for Israel's assassination of a top commander last month, responded with a drone assault on Israel, targeting military sites and Iron Dome platforms.

The escalation has raised fears of a broader war in the region, potentially undermining cease-fire talks in Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defense minister Yoav Gallant are overseeing the operation from Tel Aviv, with Mr Gallant declaring a "special situation on the home front."

Both Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire almost daily since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, displacing tens of thousands on both sides and edging closer to all-out war.

Israel's main international airport returns to operations after shutdown

Israel's main international airport, Ben Gurion, was returning to normal operations early on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Israeli Airport Authority said in a statement.

“According to the assessment of the situation, Israel Airport is expected to return to operations ... including takeoffs and landings," the spokesperson said.

The airport was shut down temporarily amid the strikes between Israel and Hezbollah, during which time some planes were diverted to alternative airports, the spokesperson said.

Stuti Mishra25 August 2024 05:45
Israel launches heavy airstrikes on Lebanon, Hezbollah retaliates

A view shows smoke and fire on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon
A view shows smoke and fire on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon (REUTERS)
Stuti Mishra25 August 2024 05:40
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog with all the latest updates from the Middle East where Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged strikes. Stay tuned for the latest!

Stuti Mishra25 August 2024 05:37

