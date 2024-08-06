Israel-Iran conflict latest: Hezbollah launches drone swarm after Biden briefed about retaliation from Tehran
US calls on all sides to ‘refrain from escalation’ in order to secure a ceasefire in Gaza
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
As the Middle East anxiously awaits an immiment Iranian retaliation against Israel, Lebanese militants Hezbollah claimed to launch a fresh swarm of attack drones and missile strikes at Israeli military targets.
US president Joe Biden held “round-the-clock” crisis talks on Monday amid fears of an imminent retaliation from Iran that could bring the Middle East to the brink of an all-out regional war, following the suspected Israeli attack that killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Tehran has warned that retaliation is inevitable and that “punishing the aggressor” is the only way to “establish stability in the region”. Iran’s foreign ministry yesterday called on the US to stop supporting Israel.
And despite Hezbollah launching a fresh wave of attacks on Tuesday, the Iran-backed militant group claimed to Reuters that its own response to the Israeli assassination of Hamas commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week “has not yet come”.
Both Hamas and Hezbollah are backed by Iran in what it calls an “axis of resistance”.
Ultra-Orthodox protesters break into Israeli army base
Dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters have broken into an Israeli army base near Tel Aviv, the military said, as demonstrations against call up orders for religious Jews previously exempt from conscription continued to flare.
The military condemned the incident at the Tel Hashomer base, which occurred after protesters managed to break in before being cleared by police. Footage shared by the Israeli police showed dozens of men in clothing traditionally worn by the ultra-Orthodox community confronting lines of police outside the base.
“Breaking into a military base is a serious offence and is against the law. The IDF condemns this violent behavior and insists that the protesters be brought to justice,” the military said in a statement.
Israel’s Supreme Court ordered the government in June to end a longstanding exemption and draft ultra-Orthodox Haredi seminary students into the military. The first call up papers were sent out about two weeks ago and the draftees are due to report to recruitment centres.
Draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews date back to the early days of the state of Israel, when the first prime minister David Ben-Gurion exempted about 400 students so they could devote themselves to religious study. In so doing, he hoped to keep alive sacred knowledge and traditions almost wiped out in the Holocaust.
People in Beirut ‘run for cover’ as Israeli warplanes break sound barrier overhead
Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier three times over Beirut in less than 30 minutes on Tuesday, leading to loud booms that sent residents in the Lebanese capital running for cover just ahead of a speech by the head Hezbollah.
A Reuters journalist reported seeing people at a cafe in Beirut’s Badaro district scatter as the sound reverberated through the city.
Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was set to begin an address at around 5pm local time to mark one week since the killing of the Lebanese armed group’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Israel warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut
Israeli warplanes reportedly broke the sound barrier as they flew low over Beirut on Tuesday, with witnesses saying they could see the planes with the naked eye.
The flyovers created one of the largest sonic booms heard by residents in years, and took place minutes before Hezbollah head Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was to begin an address to mark the one-week memorial of the Lebanese armed group’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in the Lebanese capital.
‘Appalling’ if UN staff participated in 7 October atrocities, says UK
The UK Foreign Office has said it is “appalling” that nine members of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) may have been involved in the October 7 attacks in southern Israel, and said anyone found to have participated “should face the full force of the law”.
Their statement follows a finding by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services that, of 19 staff allegedly involved in the attacks, evidence suggests nine may have been involved.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “It’s appalling that nine members of UNRWA may have been involved in the October 7th atrocities. We welcome UNRWA’s decisive action and support their decision to terminate the contracts of these individuals.
“Anyone who participated in the horrific October 7 attacks should face the full force of the law.
“UNRWA performs lifesaving work in Gaza and is indispensable to the humanitarian operation. We are confident that UNRWA is strengthening its procedures, including on vetting, which is why, alongside France, Germany, Japan, and the vast majority of donors, we have restored funding to the agency.
“We will continue to work with UNRWA’s leadership to ensure the Colonna Report is implemented and it meets the highest standards of neutrality.”
Seven taken to hospital in Israel as fire traded with Hezbollah
Seven people have been taken to hospital in Israel – including one in a critial condition, medical officials have said, after Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade fire across the Lebanese border on Tuesday.
The Israeli military said a number of hostile drones were identified crossing from Lebanon and one was intercepted.
Israeli medical officials said seven people were evacuated to hospital, to the south of the coastal city of Nahariya, one in critical condition.
The Israeli military said an initial investigation indicated the injuries were caused by an interceptor that “missed the target and hit the ground, injuring several civilians.” It said the incident was still under review.
UK government ‘ready and prepared’ should tensions escalate in Middle East, cabinet told
The UK government is “ready and prepared” should tensions further escalate in the Middle East, foreign secretary David Lammy told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
A cabinet readout said: “Turning to the Middle East, the foreign secretary updated on the rising tensions across the region and said that the government’s focus was around encouraging de-escalation.
“He made clear that the government stood ready and prepared should the situation deteriorate.”
Japan urges citizens not to visit Israel
Japan has become the latest country to urge its citizens not to visit Israel, citing rising tensions in the Middle East.
It comes a day after Japan’s foreign ministry urged Japanese nationals in Lebanon to leave the country.
Iran executes man, 34, accused of murder during Mahsa Amini unrest after ‘grossly unfair trial'
Iran has executed a 34-year-old man accused of killing a security officer during widespread unrest over the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in 2022, state media said – in the first known protest-related execution since president Masoud Pezeshkian took office.
In November 2022, Reza Rasaei joined the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests in his hometown of Sahneh, in the western province of Kermanshah, during which security agent Nader Bayrami was fatally stabbed. Bayrami is claimed to have been the intelligence chief for the Revolutionary Guards in Sahneh county.
Rasaei, who according to rights group Hengaw is a Kurdish member of a religious minority, was charged with Bayrami’s murder and sentenced to death in October 2023. He was executed on Tuesday, the official judiciary news agency Mizan reported.
Amnesty International said on its website that Rasaei was sentenced to death after “a grossly unfair trial that relied on his forced confessions obtained under torture”.
Israel claims to kill 45 Palestinian fighters after ambush near Rafah
Israel’s military claims to have killed 45 Palestinian fighters in Gaza over the past 24 hours, after heavy fighting in which Hamas said it destroyed two armoured personnel carriers during an ambush near the city of Rafah.
The Israeli military said the Hamas official in charge of smuggling operations was among those killed and that his death significantly hit their ability to bring weapons and military equipment into the besieged enclave.
On Tuesday, air strikes killed five Palestinians in the Al-Bureij camp, in the central Gaza Strip, medics said, while two others were killed in a separate air strike in Rafah.
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said Israeli military strikes had killed at least 30 Palestinians and wounded 66 others in the past 24 hours. “Many victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, where the teams of the ambulance and civil emergency service can’t reach,” the ministry said.
Putin advises Iran against attacks on Israeli civilians, sources claim
Russia’s Vladimir Putin has asked Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for a restrained retaliation to the suspected Israeli killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, two senior Iranian sources have told Reuters.
The warning – which advised against attacks on Israeli civilians – was delivered by Mr Putin’s senior ally Sergei Shoigu on Monday during his visit to Tehran, the sources said.
Iran is also claimed to have pressed Moscow for the delivery of Russian made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, the news agency reported.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments