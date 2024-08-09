Israel-Iran latest: Hezbollah and Tehran vow retaliation as Gaza school bombings kill over a dozen
Hezbollah are moving more quickly than their more powerful ally in planning their retaliation and are looking to strike Israel in the coming days, according to reports
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Israel has intensified its attacks in Gaza as countries around the world called for restraint, with the region bracing for Iran and Hezbollah to retaliate over the killing of two top commanders in Iran and Beirut.
Around 15 people have been killed after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) bombed two schools being used to shelter displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian Civil Defence.
Israel’s military said that the attacks were intended to destroy Hamas “command-and-control centres” inside the school compounds in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City.
In a joint statement late on Thursday, the US and other mediating countries demanded Israel and Hamas to return to ceasefire talks as there is “no further time to waste, nor excuses”.
There are growing reports that Hezbollah is poised to strike Israel “independently” of Iran. Hezbollah are moving more quickly than their more powerful ally in planning their retaliation and are looking to strike Israel in the coming days, CNN reported.
Pictures of Israeli strike on two schools show injured children
Pictures of injured children and women are emerging from Gaza after Israeli forces bombarded two schools where many displaced Palestinians were taking shelter.
The schools were largely destroyed in the strikes, which Israel claimed was necessary to destroy Hamas command centres set up in the schools.
The IDF said steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians prior to the strike, but around 15 people were killed in the two schools.
Three Columbia University deans resign over antisemitic texts
Three deans of Columbia University have resigned following an investigation over text message exchanges with students, a university spokesperson said.
The messages that took place after en event on campus titled “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present, and Future” touched on “ancient antisemitic tropes”.
Cristen Kromm, former dean of undergraduate student life; Matthew Patashnick, former associate dean for student and family support; and Susan Chang-Kim, former vice dean and chief administrative officer, were earlier placed on leave as an investigation proceeded.
The event took place following weeks of protests at Columbia and other campuses around the country over Israel’s war in Gaza, the university administration said in July.
“This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes,” the university said last month.
ICYMI: Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment as Hezbollah and Iran vow retaliation
Israel has intensified its bombardment of Gaza, hitting two schools, killing at least 40 people and ordering sweeping evacuations.
It comes as its allies brace for Iran and Hezbollah to retaliate over the killing of two top commanders in Tehran and Beirut.
Catch up with the latest here from Andy Gregory, in case you missed it:
Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment as Hezbollah and Iran vow retaliation
Israel orders another mass evacuation in eastern Khan Younis and targets two schools it claims are Hamas bases
Double missile attack near vessel off coast of Yemen, UKMTO says
A Liberia-flagged Delta Blue vessel reported a double attack on the vessel off Yemen, with missiles falling around the ship, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
The first attack was launched by two small craft that fired a rocket-propelled grenade which exploded near Delta Blue, 45 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Mokha, UKMTO said.
Hours later, another missile exploded in close proximity to the tanker, UKMTO said.
The Liberia-flagged Delta Blue and its crew were safe, and the ship was proceeding to its next port of call, UKMTO said.
Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Read the joint statement from the leaders of the US, Egypt, and Qatar
The leaders of the US, Egypt and Qatar released a statement on Thursday in which they vowed to “bring immediate relief” to the people of Gaza, those held hostage, and their families.
“The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal,” the statement read.
“The three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude. This agreement is based on the principles as outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.
“There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement. As mediators, if necessary, we are prepared to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties.
“We have called on both sides to resume urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.”
The statement was signed by US President Joe Biden, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Amir of the State of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
World Central Kitchen honors dead worker
What could happen if Iran attacks Israel?
In April following an Israeli attack on the Iranian Embassy compound in Syria, Iran launched 170 bomb-carrying drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles toward Israel.
Israel, the US and other nations shot down many of the projectiles, some of which came from Yemen.
Iran could launch a similar assault, but this time Hezbollah may get involved as the militia seeks revenge for the Israeli strike last week killing senior commander Fouad Shukur.
Such an assault could strain Israeli air defenses, meaning more missile strikes raising the risk of casualties — and of a further escalation experts fear could lead to a wider regional war.
Who are Iran’s regional allies?
Iran’s arming began in earnest in the 1980s with Shiite forces in Lebanon fighting against Israel. They became the Hezbollah militia.
The arming expanded with the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, a longtime foe of Tehran.
Iran strongly backed Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s long war. And Iran has continued when the opportunity has arisen, even arming Sunni militants while viewing itself as the world’s defender of Shiite Muslims.
Those relationships are managed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, one of the most powerful armed groups in the Middle East.
The militias in Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” include: Iraqi militias, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Palestinian militant forces and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Watch: Israel says it’s ready to defend from Iran attack
Eight members of World Central Kitchen total killed in Gaza
Nadi Salem Awad Salout, who died following an Israeli airstrike on August 7, was the eighth World Central Kitchen team member to be killed in Gaza.
On April 1, 2024 an IDF airstrike killed Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha of Palestine, John Chapman of Britain, Jacob Flickinger of the US and Canada, Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom of Australia, James Henderson of Britain, James Kirby of Britain, and Damian Soból of Poland.
The seven workers were traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle.
Images of the burned out vehicle shocked the world after being broadcast.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments