Israel has intensified its attacks in Gaza as countries around the world called for restraint, with the region bracing for Iran and Hezbollah to retaliate over the killing of two top commanders in Iran and Beirut.

Around 15 people have been killed after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) bombed two schools being used to shelter displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian Civil Defence.

Israel’s military said that the attacks were intended to destroy Hamas “command-and-control centres” inside the school compounds in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City.

In a joint statement late on Thursday, the US and other mediating countries demanded Israel and Hamas to return to ceasefire talks as there is “no further time to waste, nor excuses”.

There are growing reports that Hezbollah is poised to strike Israel “independently” of Iran. Hezbollah are moving more quickly than their more powerful ally in planning their retaliation and are looking to strike Israel in the coming days, CNN reported.