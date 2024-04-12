With Iran and Israel trading threats and counter-threats during one of the most serious confrontations between the two bitter adversaries, intense diplomatic efforts are underway to avert a wider war in the Middle IEast.

There are reports that US intelligence officials have reiterated their warning that an imminent attack may take place in Israel in retaliation for the killing of a general and six other senior officers in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

According to various accounts, Iran may launch ballistic missiles in a simultaneous attack on a number of targets in Israel including the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Dimona nuclear facility, and an airport in Haifa. However, there are also reports that Tehran has indicated to the US through back channels that while the deaths must be avenged, the response would be proportionate, at a time of its choosing, and not involve American or other Western targets.