Iran knows the world is watching and waiting – so what will be its next move?

Statements from Iran and the United States in the past 24 hours testify to tensions reaching fever pitch in what is already one of the most dangerous parts of the world.

From Tehran came a televised speech from Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who warned openly for the first time that Iran would punish Israel for an attack on a consular building in Damascus last week, in which 13 people died, including senior officers of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. “The evil regime must be punished, and it will be punished,” he said.

Then from Washington came a very public undertaking from, president Biden – that may or may not have been in response to the ayatollah – pledging that Israel would have “iron-clad” US support in the event of an attack from Iran. “Let me say it again,” he said. “Iron-clad."