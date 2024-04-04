The Israeli attack that could be even more devastating than the aid convoy airstrike

The news spotlight, in another week of death and devastation in the Middle East, has understandably been on the seven aid workers killed in a series of Israeli missile strikes as they drove along the coast road in Gaza.

This was especially understandable in the UK, which is where three of those travelling in the World Central Kitchen convoy came from, and where their bodies have now been returned.

Some have criticised the narrow focus on the aid workers’ deaths as implying that white lives from the rich world were somehow more valuable than those of Palestinians, tens of thousands of whom have also died as a result of Israeli airstrikes. Yet it can also be said that the aid workers’ deaths made for a poignant approach to the half-year mark of this conflict, which falls on Sunday: seven individuals with no personal stake in the fighting, struck down by a weapon of the very war whose consequences they were trying to mitigate.