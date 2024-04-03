✕ Close Israel's highest-ranking officer claims strike that killed three Brits was 'grave mistake'

The seven aid workers who were killed in an airstrike in Gaza on Tuesday have been identified.

President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and hearbroken” after members of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) team — including US-Canadian dual citizen Jacob Flickinger —were killed by an IDF airstrike while were returning from coordinating an aid shipment.

The charity has been supplying food to starving Palestinians who are on the brink of famine amid Israel’s total war on the besieged strip.

The killings have prompted international condemnation.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly tweeted she was “horrified to hear reports of the IDF strike” and called for “full accountability for these killings.”

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said that the aid workers were in a marked aid convoy when the strike hit, adding that that it’s “clear” that the IDF “must do much more to improve deconfliction processes so that civilians and humanitarian aid workers are protected.”

Israel has pledged to conduct an independent investigation.

Flickinger was killed alongside Saifeddin Issam Ayab Abutaha of Palestine, Lalzawmi Frankcom of Australia, Damian Soból of Poland and UK citizens John Chapman, James Henderson, and James Kirby.