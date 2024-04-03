UK should mourn deaths of British aid workers killed in Gaza, says Cameron

Lord David Cameron has described the killings of seven aid workers in Gaza as “dreadful” and said the UK “should mourn the loss of these brave humanitarian workers”.

The seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday.

The humanitarian group were returning from coordinating an aid shipment in central Gaza when they were killed.

As he arrived at a Nato meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (3 April), the foreign secretary said: “The dreadful events of the last two days are a moment when we should mourn the loss of these brave humanitarian workers.”