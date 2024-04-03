Israel's highest-ranking military officer apologised for making a "grave mistake" after seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers, including three Brits, were killed in a strike in Gaza.

Herzi Halevi, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said the strike "was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers."

"It was a mistake that followed a misidentification - at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn't have happened," he claimed.

UK citizens John Chapman, 57, James Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, were among the seven people named by WCK as having died when the IDF struck their three-car convoy.