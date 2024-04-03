Aid workers’ vehicle hit in Israeli airstrike carried non-profit’s logo

An aid workers’ car caught in an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday night (1 April) had the non-profit’s logo visible on it, footage shows.

Video of the aftermath shows the World Central Kitchen (WCK) sign visible on the destroyed car.

WCK said seven members of their team were killed in an IDF strike, despite coordinating movements with the Israeli military, as they travelled in a deconflicted zone.

The organisation delivers food to people in Gaza.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari offered “deepest condolences” to WCK, insisting the military is “professional” and “committed to international law.”