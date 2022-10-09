Jump to content

If the Islamic Republic falls, what could Iran look like?

It is vital that a proposed transitional government reflects the rich tapestry of Iran, writes Borzou Daragahi

Sunday 09 October 2022 14:01
Comments
<p>Protests erupted in dozens of cities around the country leaving several people dead</p>

Protests erupted in dozens of cities around the country leaving several people dead

(AFP via Getty Images)

Despite having had 43 years in power to get it right, the Islamic Republic has failed in almost all of its aims. Iranians today are less prosperous, less free, and arguably even less religious than they were before the 1979 revolution that brought clerical rule to the country.

The one success it has had is in killing off, shuttering, jailing or exiling anyone, or any entity, that posed a challenge to it – and to such an extent that few can even imagine an alternative to the current regime.

“Even thinking about the fall of the Islamic Republic is difficult,” says one political science student in Tehran. “The Islamic Republic is an ideological structure. It’s affiliated with religion. An alternative can’t even be thought about. Thinking about the fall of this regime is beyond realistic – it’s surreal.”

