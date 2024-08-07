Israel-Iran latest: Putin calls for ‘restrained’ response from Tehran as Hamas appoints new political chief
The Russian president advised against attacks on Israeli civilians, according to two senior Iranian sources
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Vladimir Putin has told Iran to be “restrained” in its retaliation against Israel, following the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
The Russian president advised against attacks on Israeli civilians, two senior Iranian sources told Reuters.The Russian leader’s message comes as the Middle East anxiously awaits Iran’s response to the Hamas leader’s killing which it has blamed on Israel.
On Tuesday, Hamas announced Yahya Sinwar, who heads the Gaza region and masterminded the October 7 attacks, as Haniyeh’s successor.
Elsewhere, reports claimed that Iranian-backed Lebanese militants, Hezbollah, had launched a fresh swarm of attack drones and missile strikes at Israeli military targets. However, Hezbollah told Reuters that its response to the Israeli assassination of another Hamas leader, commander Fuad Shukr, in Beirut last week “has not yet come”.
US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of both Egypt and Qatar on Tuesday, in which they discussed the nations’ combined efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, including through an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal.
It comes after Biden held “round-the-clock” crisis talks on Monday in an attempt to avert all-out-regional war in the Middle East.
Our response will be strong, says Hezbollah leader
Hezbollah’s military response to Israeli attacks will be strong and effective, said its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Speaking to mark the one-week memorial of Fuad Shukr, the group’s top military commander who was killed in an Israeli strike in the suburbs of Beirut, Nasrallah warned that the powerful Lebanese militant group would respond whatever the consequences.
Nasrallah added that Hezbollah should not be expected to deal with the Israeli strikes on Beirut as any ordinary attack.
He accused the international community of hypocrisy, claiming they are calling for restraint from the militant group while allowing Israel to kill Palestinians without condemnation.
Israel struck Hezbollah last Tuesday, in what its forces described as a "intelligence-based elimination".
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the time condemned the strike as "blatant Israeli aggression"
Fuad Shukr, killed in the strike, was one of Hezbollah’s founders following Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 1982.
Biden receiving ‘round-the-clock’ updates on Middle East
Watch: US official refuses to acknowledge Iran’s right to self-defence
Israel blocking Palestinians’ access to healthcare in West Bank - MSF
Access to medical care for Palestinians in Hebron is rapidly deteriorating because of restrictions imposed by Israeli forces and violence perpetrated by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
“The movement restrictions, and harassment and violence by Israeli forces and settlers, is inflicting immense and unnecessary suffering on Palestinians in Hebron,” said Frederieke van Dongen, MSF humanitarian affairs manager.
“This is having a disastrous impact on people’s mental and physical health.”
Russia to provide military aid to Iran - report
Russia will deliver advanced air defence systems and other military equipment to Iran as Tehran prepares to retaliate against Israel over the killing of Hamas’s top political leader.
Moscow agreed to deliver military aid after Tehran requested more arms from its ally, Iranian officials told The New York Times.
Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian told a senior ally of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin yesterday that Tehran was determined to expand relations with its “strategic partner Russia”.
Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s security council, met Iran’s president and top security officials as the Islamic Republic weighs its response to the killing of a Hamas leader.
“Russia is among the countries that have stood by the Iranian nation during difficult times,” Mr Pezeshkian said in a meeting with Mr Shoigu.
Russia has condemned the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Iran last week and called on all parties to refrain from steps that could tip the Middle East into a wider regional war.
US says it destroyed Houthi aerial vehicle over Red Sea
The US Central Comman says that in the past 24 hours it has destroyed Houthi aerial vehicle over Red Sea.
A statement, posted on the USCC official X account, read: “In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle and two Iranian-backed Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Red Sea.
“These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.
“This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security.”
Biden co-ordinating efforts in Middle East with Egypt and Qatar
New Hamas chief was chosen ‘unanimously’ says group official
Hamas’ new political chief Yahya Sinwar was chosen “unanimously” by the group.
Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, told Al Jazeera that the swift appointment demonstrated the “vitality” of the group.
“This shows that the movement is aware of the nature of the stage, and the negotiation was managed by the leadership and Sinwar was always present,” Hamdan told the outlet.
“The fact that Hamas chose Sinwar as chief so quickly demonstrates the vitality of Hamas. The team that followed the negotiations during the presence of Haniyeh will follow them during the presence of Sinwar.
“Sinwar’s accurate knowledge of the occupation will strengthen our negotiating position in the next stage.”
Hezbollah vows ‘strong’ response to killing of military commander
The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, has vowed a “strong and effective” response to the killing of its military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut by Israel last week.
On Tuesday Nasrallah said the group would act either alone or with its regional allies. “Whatever the consequences, the resistance will not let these Israeli attacks pass by,” he said in a televised address to mark one week since the assassination.
In pictures: Funeral of Hezbollah commander Ali Jawad
Hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral of Hezbollah commander Ali Jawad, who was killed on Monday by an Israeli airstrike.
Jawad’s funeral procession took place in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. Since early October, Hezbollah began attacking Israeli military posts along the border calling it a backup front for their Palestinian allies in the Gaza Strip.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments