World Central Kitchen has reported that one of its Palestinian aid workers has been killed in Gaza.

The charity, which lost seven aid workers in an Israeli air strike in April, says that Nadi Sallout was killed on Wednesday night while off-duty. Sallout worked with the charity’s warehouse team in Rafah.

“The Israeli military is looking into the incident,” the Israeli Defense Force told The Independent.

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry revealed on Wednesday that it had ordered its airlines to avoid Iranian airspace for three hours on Thursday following a notice from Iran that it would be conducting military exercises.

This comes after the July 31 assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which has increased tensions in the region. Israel has been bracing for a possible attack from Iran.

The ministry said the warning came in a message sent by Iran to all commercial airlines, adding that the airspace ban would be in place for three hours on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Israel has vowed to kill Yahya Sinwar – the architect of the 7 October attacks that sparked the war in Gaza – after he was announced as the new leader of Hamas.