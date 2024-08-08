Israel-Iran latest: World Central Kitchen says worker killed in Gaza as Tehran warns flights to avoid airspace
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry said warning came in message sent by Iran to all commercial airlines
World Central Kitchen has reported that one of its Palestinian aid workers has been killed in Gaza.
The charity, which lost seven aid workers in an Israeli air strike in April, says that Nadi Sallout was killed on Wednesday night while off-duty. Sallout worked with the charity’s warehouse team in Rafah.
“The Israeli military is looking into the incident,” the Israeli Defense Force told The Independent.
Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry revealed on Wednesday that it had ordered its airlines to avoid Iranian airspace for three hours on Thursday following a notice from Iran that it would be conducting military exercises.
This comes after the July 31 assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which has increased tensions in the region. Israel has been bracing for a possible attack from Iran.
The ministry said the warning came in a message sent by Iran to all commercial airlines, adding that the airspace ban would be in place for three hours on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, Israel has vowed to kill Yahya Sinwar – the architect of the 7 October attacks that sparked the war in Gaza – after he was announced as the new leader of Hamas.
Iran will respond to Hamas leader’s killing at ‘right time’
Iran will respond to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at the “right time” and in the “appropriate” manner, the acting foreign minister said, as intense diplomacy continues to defuse tensions in the Middle East.
Baqeri Ali Bagheri Kani made the comments during an emergency meeting organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a group of states with Muslim-majority populations.
He said “it is expected” that the members will support Iran’s response to the killing.
“Iran’s action is not only a defence of its own sovereignty and national security but also a defence of the stability and security of the entire region,” he said.
The meeting was convened in Saudi Arabia to discuss Iran’s response to Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran last week.
The US said it expected OIC members to caution Tehran against taking “steps to escalate the conflict”.
Releasing a statement, the OIC said it holds Israel “fully responsible” for the “heinous attack” and described it as “a serious infringement” of Iran’s sovereignty.
18 killed after tents bombed in Khan Younis - report
At least 18 people have been killed after Israel bombed areas in southern Gaza which have been designated humanitarian “safe zones”, Al Jazeera reported today.
Some of those killed were burned alive after the Israeli strikes hit tents sheltering people displaced in n Khan Younis.
Multiple pre-dawn strikes have been reported in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, days after Israeli forces withdrew from the area, it said.
French president urges Netanyahu ‘avoid a cycle of reprisals’ in Middle East
French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “avoid a cycle of reprisals” in the Middle East amid growing tensions, his office said.
In a telephone call yesterday, Mr Macron told Mr Netanyahu that a cycle is putting the populations and “stability of the region at risk”.
The French presidency said a war between Israel and Lebanon “would have destructive consequences for the entire region”.
“Faced with rising tensions on the border between Israel and Lebanon, every effort must be made... to avoid a regional conflagration,” the statement said.
Mr Macron also told Mr Netanyahu that “the immediate achievement of a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages” and delivery of humanitarian aid to the people remains the “absolute priority” for France.
It was a day after he told the Iranian president “to do everything in his power to avoid a new military escalation, which would be in nobody’s interest, including Iran’s”.
UK pledges £6m aid for Gazans amid continuing efforts to quell tensions
The UK will pledge £6 million towards aid in Gaza, as a Foreign Office minister calls for peace in the Middle East during a visit to Jordan.
Anneliese Dodds, the international development minister, has pledged a package of food, water, health, education and wellbeing support for Gazans.
She is visiting Jordan to meet ministers and discuss how the UK and its ally can work together on brokering a peace in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as quelling other regional tensions.
Canada to pull children of diplomats out of Israel
The Canadian government has said it will evacuate all the children of its diplomats out of Israel amid fears of escalating tensions.
Global Affairs Canada said it has approved the temporary relocation of the diplomats’ children and their guardians to a safe third country, according to Canadian media.
It added that diplomats stationed in Ramallah in the West Bank and in Beirut do not have dependents living with them.
It comes as Canada last week warned citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, citing the ongoing regional conflict and unpredictable security situation. It also urges its citizens to not travel to Gaza and the West Bank.
Israel‘s tensions with Iran and Hezbollah have fanned fears of a broader conflict in a region already on edge amid Israel‘s assault on Gaza which has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis, including widespread hunger.
There has been an increased risk of escalation into a broader Middle East war after the killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.
US asks Israel to investigate alleged sexual abuse video of Palestinian prisoner
The US has urged Israel to probe the allegations of sexual abuse of a Palestinian prisoner after leaked surveillance footage purported to show an assault by masked soldiers.
State Department spokesperson said there ought to be “zero tolerance of any sexual abuse, rape, of any detainees, period”.
Israeli military police have arrested 10 soldiers on suspicion of their involvement in the abuse of a Palestinian detainee in a deserted military prison, Sde Teiman, where Israel is holding Palestinians detained in Gaza.
“We have seen the video and reports of sexual abuse of detainees are horrific,” Matthew Miller told reporters.
“Prisoners’ human rights need to be respected in all cases, and when there are alleged violations, the government of Israel needs to take steps to investigate those who are alleged to have committed abuses and, if appropriate, hold them accountable,” Miller said.
US ambassador to Japan to skip A-bomb memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will skip this year’s atomic bombing memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited, the embassy said Wednesday.
Emanuel will not attend the event on Friday because it was “politicized” by Nagasaki’s decision not to invite Israel, the embassy said.
He will instead honor the victims of the Nagasaki atomic bombing at a ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, it said.
Hamas has a new leader. How will that affect the war in Gaza and cease-fire efforts?
Yahya Sinwar’s appointment as the top leader of Hamas formalizes a role he assumed in the early hours of Oct. 7, when the surprise attack into Israel that he helped mastermind ushered in the bloodiest chapter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
He is seen as a hard-liner with closer ties to Hamas’ armed wing than his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an explosion in Iran’s capital last month that was widely blamed on Israel and could spark an all-out regional war.
Sinwar was already seen as having the final word on any cease-fire agreement for Gaza and the release of dozens of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.
Macron calls on Iranian president to ‘avoid a new military escalation'
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to new Iranian president Massoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, Macron’s office said in a statement.
Macron told Pezeshkian “to do everything in his power to avoid a new military escalation, which would be in nobody’s interest, including Iran’s,” according to The New York Times.
The French leader’s office said he was sending a similar message to everyone in the region that he’s speaking to and it once again stated the French backing of “an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and a firm refusal of any escalation with Lebanon.”
Iranian president urges Supreme Leader not to attack Israel, report says
New Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian has asked the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to not attack Israel, according to Iran International.
This comes after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.
Iran has threatened to launch a direct missile attack against Israel as revenge for the assassination, but some officials appear to be hesitant.
Pezeshkian urged restraint in the recent meeting with Khamenei to avoid escalating tensions into an unwanted war, sources told Iran International.
