Watch live: Christians mark Holy Saturday with candlelit vigil in Jerusalem

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: This live feed may contain scenes of violence. Watch live as Christians mark Holy Saturday with a candlelit vigil at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem.

This year, Israeli police will curb the number of worshippers inside the church for safety reasons.

As many as 10,000 worshippers have gathered inside the church in previous years.

This year only 1,800 will be allowed inside, and checkpoints will be established around the Old City to restrict access to the area around the church.

It amid fears of violence as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Jewish Passover holiday and Christian festival of Easter coincided.

Last week, Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa mosque, leaving at least 12 Palestinians injured during Ramadan.

The police said they entered the compound after “masked agitators” locked themselves inside the buiding with fireworks, sticks and stones.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.