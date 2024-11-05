Who is Israel katz? Israel’s new defence minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Israel Katz has been appointed defence minister after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked Yoav Gallant from the post.

Katz was formerly Israel’s foreign minister,

Netanyahu said he no longer had trust in Gallant’s management of Israel’s military operations, which include an ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon.

The announcement came as a surprise, despite Netanyahu and Gallant having been repeatedly at odds over the last year.

Following the announcement, Gallant said on social media that the “security of the State of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life”.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement: “In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the prime minister and the minister of defence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend a ceremony for the 70th cohort of military combat officers, at an arm ( REUTERS )

“Unfortunately, although in the first months of the campaign there was such trust and there was very fruitful work, during the last months this trust cracked between me and the defence minister.”

Below are some facts about Katz:

* Born in 1955 in the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, Katz was drafted into the military in 1973 and served as a paratrooper, leaving the service in 1977. He has not served in any senior military command position, unlike his predecessor Gallant, who had been a general before becoming defence minister in 2022.

* Katz, a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, has been a member of the Knesset (parliament) since 1998. In the Knesset, he served on several committees including those covering foreign affairs, defence and justice.

* He has held several ministerial posts in the past two decades, including agriculture, transport, intelligence, finance and energy portfolios. He was appointed foreign minister in 2019.

* As foreign minister, Katz declared Antonio Guterres persona non grata in October over what he said was the U.N. secretary-general’s failure to “unequivocally” condemn Iran’s missile attack on Israel and for what he described as antisemitic and anti-Israel conduct.

* Also in October, he ordered his ministry to start legal proceedings against French President Emmanuel Macron after Paris banned Israeli firms from participating in an upcoming military naval trade show.

* Katz has been a low profile figure in Israeli-U.S. interactions during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s 11 trips to Israel since Oct. 7, 2023. The top U.S. diplomat has held only a few meetings with Katz, while Blinken regularly met with Gallant.

* Katz studied as an undergraduate and graduate at Israel’s Hebrew University. He is married with two children.