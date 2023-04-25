Watch live: Israel comes to standstill as sirens sound to mark Memorial Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Israel comes to a standstill for two minutes to commemorate fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks on Tuesday 25 April.

At around 9am GMT, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to attend a state ceremony at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl, alongside president Isaac Herzog.

Israelis will then pause to the sound of siren.

On Monday evening, a siren blared for one minute in remembrance of the nearly 25,000 soldiers who have lost their lives since the country’s founding, as well as those who were murdered in terror attacks.

Mr Netanyahu appealed last week to politicians from his government and the opposition to keep protests at his judicial overhaul plan away from annual remembrances for slain soldiers and victims of militant attacks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.