Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Israel comes to standstill as sirens sound to mark Memorial Day

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 25 April 2023 09:01
Comments

Watch live as Israel comes to a standstill for two minutes to commemorate fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks on Tuesday 25 April.

At around 9am GMT, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to attend a state ceremony at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl, alongside president Isaac Herzog.

Israelis will then pause to the sound of siren.

On Monday evening, a siren blared for one minute in remembrance of the nearly 25,000 soldiers who have lost their lives since the country’s founding, as well as those who were murdered in terror attacks.

Mr Netanyahu appealed last week to politicians from his government and the opposition to keep protests at his judicial overhaul plan away from annual remembrances for slain soldiers and victims of militant attacks.

Recommended

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in