Watch live: Thousands of Israeli protesters call for Netanyahu to resign

Watch live as thousands of Israeli protesters demonstrate in Jerusalem to call for prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s removal from office.

Anti-government protesters will stage a three-day strike from Sunday 31 March to Tuesday 2 April in front of the Israeli parliament before it goes on recess, calling for the resignation of Netanyahu’s government and a general election in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks and the subsequent deadly conflict in Gaza.

The protests come as it was announced on Sunday that Mr Netanyahu will be fully sedated to undergo surgery for a hernia. The procedure will take place after a meeting of his war cabinet in the evening, his office has announced.

The hernia was discovered during a routine checkup on Saturday 30 March.

Justice minister Yariv Levin, who also serves as deputy prime minister, will fill Mr Netanyahu’s role temporarily during the procedure.

The surgery comes as thousands of Israelis are expected to rally to show their frustration with his government and urge him to resign.