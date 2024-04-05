Israel approves opening of two humanitarian routes into Gaza after call with Biden

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israel has agreed to reopen two border crossings into Gaza after the cabinet approved a series of “immediate steps” amid pressure over the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

The Erez crossing in northern Gaza will be opened for the first time since the conflict began on 7 October and Ashdod Port will be opened to allow aid shipments, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Friday.

"This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war," Mr Netanyahu’s office said.

The decision follows US president Joe Biden’s first phone call to the Israeli prime minister since the drone strike on the vehicles of seven charity workers killed in Gaza.

Mr Biden told Mr Netanyahu that future US policy towards Israel will be determined by whether its government takes action to protect aid workers and civilians in Gaza. He asked Mr Netanyahu "to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers", according to the readout.

Concerns have been raised over evidence of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza turning into a man-made famine after nearly six months of war.

The UN’s human rights chief Volker Turk on 19 March said that Israeli actions could amount to using starvation as a “weapon of war” and would prove to be a war crime if proven. Tel Aviv has rejected the allegations and dismissed the dire warnings.

The Erez crossing, a heavily fortified pedestrian passageway, has been the only passenger terminal for the people to move in and out of the territory.

A general view of Erez Crossing with the Gaza Strip in the background, as seen from southern Israel ( REUTERS )

But it was heavily damaged when it was breached by Hamas fighters during 7 October attacks and has remained closed since.

The UN and the US National Security Council welcomed the move by Tel Aviv to open the crossings.

The US National Security Council said the opening of humanitarian routes came “at the president’s request”. Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said these steps “must now be fully and rapidly implemented”.

It comes as the Israel Defence Forces halted leaves for all soldiers serving in combat units and disabled GPS amid a possibility of escalation in violence with Iran.

Palestinian toddler Leila Jeneid, who suffers from severe malnutrition, receives treatment at Kamal Adwan Hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas ( REUTERS )

Iran has vowed to retaliate after a strike on its consulate building in Syria on Monday killed 13 people, including two of its generals along with five military advisers.

GPS systems have been disrupted in an apparent measure meant to ward off guided missiles. Israeli residents have reported difficulties accessing location-based app services in significant urban areas such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, despite these cities being far from active combat zones.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center with black turban, leads a prayer over the flag-draped coffins of the Revolutionary Guards members who were killed in an airstrike widely blamed on Israel in Syria on Monday ( AP )

The IDF also urged people to not panic buy as stores witnessed boost in sales of essential wartime supplies. DF spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said: "There is no need to buy generators, store food and withdraw money from ATMs.

“The instructions of the Home Front Command remained unchanged,” he said.

Israeli media outlets report that some of the embassies in the country have been put on alert and some have been evacuated over the threat of a potential strike from Iran.