Dramatic moment a missile strikes behind a reporter in Gaza

An Israeli strike on a high-rise tower in Palestine was captured during a live news report.

The attack, which is part of Israel’s retaliation to Hamas attacks this morning, was caught live on camera as Al Jazeera’s Youmna El Sayed was giving an update from another building nearby.

As the tower was struck, she initially shrieked and moved off camera before the presenter asked her to take cover. Ms El Sayed could then be heard breathing heavily and signalling she was able to continue.

“It’s okay,” she said, “this is a missile attack on a Palastine tower right in the middle of Gaza city.” The presenter then asked her to “take a moment to breath”. Afterwards, she said: “The building was totally destroyed and brought to the ground. “Looking at all the buildings adjacent to it, you can imagine the amount of destruction that is in.”

Israel has declared itself at war and vowed “immense” revenge after Hamas launched an unprecedented strike across the heavily fortified border with Gaza on Saturday morning, firing thousands of rockets in a shock attack by land, sea and air.

At least 200 Israelis believed to have been killed and more than 1,000 injured.

Israel responded almost immediately to the early morning assault by launching its own attacks inside Gaza. “This is not a so-called military operation, not another ‘round’ of fighting”, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, as he ordered an extensive reserve recruitment and mobilisation of forces to fight back.

He added: “Our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known. We are at war, we will win.”

At least 232 Palestinians have been killed and a further 1,610 have been wounded according to Palestinian authorities.

The attack on Palestine Tower shown on the video came hours after Hamas’ surprise attack was launched.

AP reported that the 14-story tower is home to “dozens” of families, while Al Jazeera say media offices also located in building.

Israel’s air force said in a statement its fighter jets had hit two high-rise buildings in Gaza, alleging that they housed Hamas “military infrastructure”. It is not immediately clear if one of those buildings the air force was referring to was the Palestine Tower shown in the live report.