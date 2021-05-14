Gaza death toll climbs following night of intense bombardment

The death toll in Gaza rose Friday after Israeli artillery and 160 planes pounded the strip overnight in an escalation of fighting.

Gaza’s health ministry said at least 119 Palestinians have now been killed in the violence this week, with 31 children among the dead. At least 830 others have also been injured in the attacks.

A total of 55 rockets were fired overnight in a coordinated effort that saw planes from 12 different squadrons, as well as three brigade forces of infantry troops, operate together, Israeli army spokesperson Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said.

He said the assault was aimed at destroying an “underground tunnel system” known as the “metro” in Gaza.

There was initial confusion over whether Israel had also launched a ground assault after its military tweeted that “air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip”.

A clarification was later issued saying there were no Israeli troops inside the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army spokesperson did not provide any update on whether a ground invasion would take place on Friday.

However, he said that “Hamas’s rocket production capacity has been significantly downgraded” following the fresh assault.

The Israeli military has been drawing up proposals for an invasion for sign-off by political leaders.

Combat troops have moved into position near Gaza as part of “preparing themselves for ground operations”, an army spokesperson told The Independent.

Meanwhile, Lt Col Conricus said the death toll in Israel had risen to eight after an elderly woman died overnight while running to a shelter.

Earlier, at least three rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel and the US withdrew approximately 120 military and civilian personnel from Israel as the security situation worsened.

A man inspects the damaged wall of a residential building after being hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel (AP)

Militants have fired some 1,800 rockets towards Israel from Gaza in the last few days, according to the Israeli military.

The military conflict is now in its fifth day and the overnight strikes came after Egyptian mediators rushed to Israel for ceasefire talks that showed no signs of progress.

Saleh Aruri, an exiled senior Hamas leader, told the satellite channel Al Araby that his group has turned down a proposal for a three-hour lull.

He said Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations were leading the truce efforts.