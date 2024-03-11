The operation had been rigorously planned. An Israeli army post came under fire by gunmen who then appeared to flee in panic without causing much damage. But then came the ambush, a hidden explosive device detonated, injuring seven pursuing soldiers.

Islamic Jihad put out video of the assault they had carried out on Friday at Silat ad-Dhahr, vowing more such “acts of liberation”. The footage was widely shared, gaining rapid and large circulation, particularly across the occupied West Bank.

Around 100 Palestinians have been killed every month in clashes with Israeli security forces and settlers since the Hamas attack on 7 October, and farmers have had their homes destroyed and been forced from their land in an attritional campaign. In this atmosphere of great rancour, the Islamic Jihad raid was seen as overdue payback.