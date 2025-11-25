Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamas has announced it will return the body of an Israeli hostage on Tuesday, a development linked to October’s fragile ceasefire.

The truce has endured despite ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza, mounting Palestinian casualties, and mutual accusations of violations.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad said it had located the body earlier this week in Nuseirat, a refugee camp in central Gaza.

Hamas confirmed via Telegram that the remains would be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Tuesday afternoon.

Since the US-brokered ceasefire commenced on 10 October, Palestinian militants have released 25 hostage bodies.

Three bodies are still thought to be in Gaza, with the slow pace of the exchanges continually threatening the ongoing truce.

open image in gallery Members of the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, along with Egyptian workers and machinery, search for the bodies of hostages in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip, in October ( AP )

Hamas says it has not been able to reach all of the remains because they are buried under rubble from Israel’s two-year offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Israel, meanwhile, has accused the militants of dragging their feet and threatened to resume military operations or withhold humanitarian aid if all remains are not returned.

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Tuesday that the delay amounted to a ceasefire violation.

Israel has released the bodies of 330 Palestinians back to Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect.

Palestinian officials have struggled to identify the bodies without access to DNA kits.

Only 95 have been identified, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals.

It maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by independent experts.

Israel has not provided details on their identities.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, children and families are confronting the aftermath of heavy rains, which have left thousands once again displaced and exposed to the elements.

The rains have underscored the dire humanitarian conditions millions in Gaza face.

open image in gallery Palestinians walk through a flooded street next to a temporary tent camp after heavy rainfall in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip ( AP )

The war began with the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7 2023. Some 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage.

Almost all of the hostages or their remains have been returned in ceasefires or other deals.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 69,775 Palestinians have been killed and 170,863 injured in Israel’s retaliatory offensive.

The toll has gone up during the ceasefire, both from new Israeli strikes and from the recovery and identification of bodies of people killed earlier in the war.

The ministry reports 345 have been killed and, in total, 588 bodies recovered since the ceasefire began.

It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its figures, but has said women and children make up a majority of those killed.