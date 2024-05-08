✕ Close Tanks seen near Gaza border as Israel vows to press ahead with Rafah ground operation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US paused a shipment of weapons to Israel last week in an apparent show of opposition to Israeli’s decision to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing the war have sought refuge.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, claimed that as Israeli leaders seemed to approach a decision on the assault, the Joe Biden administration “began to carefully review proposed transfers of particular weapons to Israel that might be used in Rafah”, beginning in April.

“As a result of that review, we have paused one shipment of weapons last week,” the official said.

The US President and his administration, backed by the UK, have consistently called on Israel to refrain from an offensive in Rafah, the last remaining area of the Strip untouched by an Israeli ground assault.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain trapped in Rafah as Israel’s 401st Brigade takes control of the area.

With most of the Gaza Strip damaged or destroyed, those residing in Rafah, many of whom moved there to avoid war elsewhere, say they have nowhere else to go.