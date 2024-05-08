Israel-Gaza - live: US pauses bomb shipment to Israel as Palestinians trapped in Rafah with nowhere to turn
Israeli forces seize main border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, cutting off vital aid route
The US paused a shipment of weapons to Israel last week in an apparent show of opposition to Israeli’s decision to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing the war have sought refuge.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, claimed that as Israeli leaders seemed to approach a decision on the assault, the Joe Biden administration “began to carefully review proposed transfers of particular weapons to Israel that might be used in Rafah”, beginning in April.
“As a result of that review, we have paused one shipment of weapons last week,” the official said.
The US President and his administration, backed by the UK, have consistently called on Israel to refrain from an offensive in Rafah, the last remaining area of the Strip untouched by an Israeli ground assault.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain trapped in Rafah as Israel’s 401st Brigade takes control of the area.
With most of the Gaza Strip damaged or destroyed, those residing in Rafah, many of whom moved there to avoid war elsewhere, say they have nowhere else to go.
Rafah residents face ‘the fire of hell’ as Israeli tanks seize border crossing
Gaza has entered ‘darkest days of seven-month nightmare’ as aid is ‘choked off,’ the UN warns as Palestinians call for US to intervene as ceasefire talks continue, writes Bel Trew, with Nedal Hamdouna in Rafah
Rafah residents face ‘the fire of hell’ as Israeli tanks seize border crossing
Gaza has entered ‘darkest days of seven-month nightmare’ as aid is ‘choked off,’ the UN warns as Palestinians call for US to intervene as ceasefire talks continue, writes Bel Trew, with Nedal Hamdouna in Rafah
If Israel mounts an assault on Rafah, we will witness the desperate consequences of this terrible war
Editorial: More than a million civilians are crowded into makeshift camps in and around the city in southern Gaza. In the absence of a ceasefire, human disaster on a massive scale looks impossible to avoid
Israeli military ‘struck over 100 targets’ over last 24 hours after Rafah incursion
The Israeli military says they have “struck over 100 targets” across the Gaza Strip as they continue their offensive operation in the southern city of Rafah.
In their latest update, the Israeli military wrote: “The [Israeli military] is conducting a precise counterterrorism operation in specific areas of eastern Rafah. Terrorists were eliminated and underground shafts and infrastructure were located in different areas
“During several encounters over the past day, troops eliminated terrorists and uncovered terrorist infrastructure, as well as underground shafts in several locations in the eastern Rafah area. The troops have started the process of dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and underground shafts.
“In one incident, troops identified and eliminated a terrorist armed with an RPG.
“Simultaneously, based on intelligence about terrorists operating in the area, troops are conducting targeted raids on the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing in the eastern part of Rafah.
“Throughout the past day, fighter jets and aircraft struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, observation posts, launch posts and additional military infrastructure.”
Russia says it sees no prospect so far for peace settlement in Gaza
Russia has said that it saw no prospect so far for a peace settlement in Gaza or the wider Middle East, and said Israel‘s operation in Rafah was escalating the conflict.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the conflict had caused a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
Israeli military appears to play down US arms shipment hold-up
The Israeli military has appeared to play down an arms shipment hold-up by a US administration troubled at this week’s operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, saying the allies resolve any disagreements “behind closed doors”.
Speaking at a conference hosted by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper as the Gaza war entered its eighth month, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari described coordination between Israel and the United States as reaching “a scope without precedent, I think, in history”.
Israeli military claims 20 Hamas terrorists ‘eliminated’ and several terror tunnels located in Rafah offensive update
Israeli military claims to have “eliminated” 20 Hamas terrorists and located several terror tunnel shafts during a Rafah offensive.
Despite pleas from its closest allies to hold off, Israel moved its tanks into east Rafah and captured the border crossing overnight on Tuesday, in what it called a “limited” operation meant to kill fighters and dismantle infrastructure used by Hamas militant.
Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Nadav Shoshani gave an update in a recorded video message on Tuesday evening (7 May).
He claimed: “In the first hours of the operation, IDF troops eliminated 20 terrorists in the area, as well as an explosive vehicle threatening our troops and located several terror tunnel shafts.”
IDF claim 20 Hamas terrorists ‘eliminated’ and terror tunnels located in Rafah update
Israeli military claims to have “eliminated” 20 Hamas terrorists and located several terror tunnel shafts during a Rafah offensive. Despite pleas from its closest allies to hold off, Israel moved its tanks into east Rafah and captured the border crossing overnight on Tuesday, in what it called a “limited” operation meant to kill fighters and dismantle infrastructure used by Hamas militant. Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Nadav Shoshani gave an update in a recorded video message on Tuesday evening (7 May). He claimed: “In the first hours of the operation, IDF troops eliminated 20 terrorists in the area, as well as an explosive vehicle threatening our troops and located several terror tunnel shafts.””
Here are some of the latest photos from Rafah
Good morning.
As Israel prepares for its ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, below are some of the latest pictures from overnight Israeli airstrikes in the area.
Qatar condemns Israel’s Rafah incursion
Qatar’s Ministry of foreign affairs said on Wednesday that it strongly condemns Israel’s Rafah incursion and called for international intervention to prevent the city from being invaded.
The Gulf state has frequently acted as a mediator in negotiating ceasefire deals between Hamas and Israel.
CIA director to hold talks with Netanyahu today
The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency is due to meet with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu today.
Bill Burns is also due to hold talks with other top officials, in the wake of the news that the US has paused a shipment of bombs over concerns of a full-scale assault on Rafah.
On Monday, the IDF told civillians in Gaza to move to a “humanitarian zone” north-west of the city to avoid being harmed in an imminent attack.
Mapped: Where is Rafah and why is Israel invading it?
Israel has ordered the evacuation of more than 100,000 people from the city of Rafah in Gaza, as fears of a ground invasion become urgent.
About 1.4 million Palestinians — more than half of Gaza‘s population — are packed into the city and its surroundings, living in densely packed tent camps, shelters or overcrowded apartments after fleeing to Rafah in hope of escaping Israel‘s attacks.
On Monday, people received flyers in Arabic ordering people to move to nearby Israel-declared humanitarian zone called Muwasi. The flyers detailed which neighborhood blocks needed to leave and where humanitarian zones had expanded to.
Read the full article here:
Mapped: Where is Rafah, the city Israel is set to invade?
Rafah, with a population of 1.4 million, was initially a safe haven for Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies