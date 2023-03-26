Thousands take to the streets in Israel after Netanyahu sacks defence minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Israel after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister and his counsel general in New York resigned.

The country has faced weeks of mass protest over controversial plans to overhaul the judiciary.

Mr Netanyahu fired his defence minister on Sunday after the former army general called for a halt to the divisive reforms. Yoav Gallant, a senior member of Mr Netanyahu’s ruling party, called for the changes to be paused until after next month’s Independence Day holidays.

He said he was concerned about Israel’s national security, saying: “The victory of a single side, whether it be in the halls of the Knesset [Israel’s parliament], or on the streets of our cities, will lead to a loss for the state of Israel.”

Demonstrators wave national flags during a rally against the Israeli government's judicial reforms outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem (AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday, he said: “I declare loudly and publicly, for the sake of Israel’s security, for the sake of our sons and daughters, the legislative process should be stopped.”

Mr Netanyahu’s office did not provide any further details, but his public diplomacy minister said Mr Gallant was told of his sacking after being summoned to the PM’s office, with Mr Netanyahu expressing he no longer had faith in Mr Gallant as defence minister.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on fired Defence Minister Yoav Galant a day after he broke ranks (AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement after he was sacked, Mr Gallant said: “The security of the state of Israel has always been and will always remain the mission of my life.” Leader of the opposition Yair Lapid described the sacking of Mr Gallant as a new low for the government.

Mr Lapid added: “Netanyahu can fire Gallant, but he can’t fire reality or fire the people of Israel who are fronting up to resist the coalition’s madness”.

Israel’s counsel general in New York Asaf Zamirfol resigned following the dismissal of Yoav Gallant, saying it was time for him “to join the fight for Israel’s future”.

Thousands of people went out to protest in central Tel Aviv on Sunday night, and pro-democracy protesters also gathered near Mr Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem.

They waved flags and reportedly chanted: “Democracy! We won’t be Hungary”.

Leaders of the protest accused Mr Netanyahu of acting like a dictator and destroying the security of Israel.

Protesters chanted for democracy (AFP via Getty Images)

Tensions were already present following the right-wing coalition government’s contentious plan to limit the powers of the judiciary.

It includes enabling parliament to overrule decisions made by the Supreme Court - a move which has been criticised by opponents who say it will undermine the independence of the judiciary, and could be used for political ends.

Mr Netanyahu insists that the measures are being brought in to stop the courts overreaching their powers, and that the legislation was voted for by the public in the last election.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett warned that Israel was “in danger of falling apart” as protests swept the country.

Speaking to Israeli media he said: “It doesn’t matter who is right...the reform is simply not relevant. What is relevant is preserving our country as a unified, functional country.”

He urged protesters to demonstrate “without bloodshed”.

A group of universities also announced a general strike starting from Monday morning, in response to the government’s judicial overhaul.