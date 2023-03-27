Watch live as Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu gives statement amid nationwide protests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement amid nationwide protests over the government’s judicial overhaul plan.

Tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets of cities across the country early on Monday (27 march) in a spontaneous outburst of anger after Mr Netanyahu abruptly fired his defence minister for challenging the reforms.

Yoav Gallant, a senior member of Israel’s ruling party, called for the changes to be paused until after next month’s Independence Day holidays.

In response to his dismissal, protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires, while police scuffled with demonstrators who gathered outside the prime minister’s private home in Jerusalem.

Israeli media report that Mr Netanyahu could be set to announce a halt to his government’s judicial overhaul legislation on Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.