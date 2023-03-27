Israeli protesters light bonfires and block highway after Netanyahu sacks minister

Tens of thousands of people poured into the streets of Israel early on Monday (27 March) in a spontaneous outburst of anger after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired his defence minister for challenging judicial overhaul plans.

Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires, while police scuffled with protesters who gathered outside Mr Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem.

The unrest deepens a months-long crisis over government plans to overhaul the judiciary, which has sparked mass demonstrations, alarmed business leaders and drawn concern from the United States and other close allies.

