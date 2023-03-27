Why are there protests in Israel?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Israel evening to protest against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial reforms to the country’s judicial system.

Chanting “the country is on fire”, demonstrators gathered outside Mr Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Sunday evening to demand the draft legislation be withdrawn, only to be dispersed by police water cannons. Bonfires were meanwhile lit along Tel Aviv’s biggest motorway, forcing road closures and causing traffic mayhem.

On Monday, the protests continued, while Israel’s largest union, Histadrut, which represents 700,000 workers across a huge variety of professions, called for an immediate general strike. Universities have closed their doors “until further notice” and flights from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport have been grounded, as pressure grows to halt the legislation.

Mr Netanyahu’s proposals, which have caused controversy since their unveiling on 4 January, would allow for a simple majority of 61 in the 120-seat Knesset to override almost any supreme court rulings, and to allow politicians have more say on the justices appointed to the bench. Protests over the legislation have been a constant feature of over the last two months.

The PM and his allies in what is the most right-wing in Israel's history, insist their plans are simply intended to restore the balance between the judiciary and executive and rein in what they regard as an interventionist court with liberal sympathies.

But critics warn the overhaul would concentrate too much power in the hands of the government. It is also note that this comes at a time when Mr Netanyahu himself happens to be on trial for corruption. Mr Netanyahu denies all the charges.

Mr Netanyahu’s defence minister Yoav Gallant spoke out against the reforms on Saturday, prompting the PM to dismiss him on Sunday, a decision inspired the latest angry demonstrations.

Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, added his voice to the calls to halt the reforms, saying in a statement: “We have seen very difficult scenes tonight. I appeal to the prime minister, the members of the government and members of the coalition: all the nation is surrounded by concerns. Security, economy, society, all under threat. The eyes of all the people of Israel are on you; the eyes of all Jews are on you; the eyes of the world are on you.

“For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately… This is not a moment of politics, this is a moment of leadership and responsibility.”

The firing of his defense minister at a time of heightened security threats in the West Bank and elsewhere, appeared to be a last straw for many, including apparently the Histadrut. "Where are we leading our beloved Israel? To the abyss," Arnon Bar-David, the group's head, said on Monday. "Today we are stopping everyone's descent toward the abyss."

In security-obsessed Israel, Mr Gallant, a gruff retired general, is among the most respected members of the new Cabinet. By attacking the man responsible for national security, Mr Netanyahu may have crossed a red line — and unwittingly united this deeply polarised country by touching upon national security — one of the few areas of consensus.

Condemning the chaos, opposition leader Yair Lapid said: “We’ve never been closer to falling apart. Our national security is at risk, our economy is crumbling, our foreign relations are at their lowest point ever, we don’t know what to say to our children about their future in this country. We have been taken hostage by a bunch of extremists with no brakes and no boundaries.”

He also called for Mr Gallant’s reinstatement as defence minister, saying he had been sacked “for one reason only – he was telling the truth”.

Israelis opposed to Mr Netanyahu's judicial overhaul block a highway in the early hours of Monday morning (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Former PM Naftali Bennett, a former ally turned rival of Mr Netanyahu’s, told Israeli Army Radio in an interview on Monday morning that the county was “in a landslide of losing control” and observed: “We haven’t been in such a dangerous situation in 50 years.”

Thousands of protesters also gathered outside the Knesset, or parliament on Monday, where Mr Netanyahu survived an early no-confidence vote by 59 to 53.

Mr Netanyahu had reportedly spent the night into Monday in consultations and was set to speak to the nation, but later delayed his speech. The architect of the plan, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a popular party member, was long a holdout, promising he would resign if the overhaul was suspended. But on Monday, he said he would respect the prime minister's decision should he halt the legislation.

Still, Mr Netanyahu's hardline allies pressed him to continue on. "We must not halt the reform in the judicial system, and we must not give in to anarchy," the national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, said.

A pause in the legislation would help ease the tensions and buy Mr Netanyahu some time to find a compromise. But if he backs down, he runs the risk of angering his nationalist coalition partners — potentially threatening the stability of his government and risking the possibility of new elections.

Any new election would once again likely focus again on Mr Netanyahu's suitability to govern while he faces legal issues.

The US, a key Israeli ally, is watching the situation with “deep concern”, the White House said in a statement, urging Israel’s leaders to remember their “democratic values” and “find a compromise as soon as possible”, adding that American support for Israel “remains ironclad”.

Additonal reporting by Reuters and Associated Press