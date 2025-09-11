Israel ‘killed any hope’ for hostages with attack on Doha, says Qatari prime minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benjamin Netanyahu’s airstrike on Hamas ceasefire negotiators in Doha has “just killed any hope” for the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza, the prime minister of Qatar has said.

In an interview with CNN, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani said the assassination of Hamas representatives was “barbaric” and accused Israel of “state terror”.

The unprecedented bombardment killed six people, including a member of Qatar’s internal security forces and five Hamas members who were brokering a US-led ceasefire plan for Gaza.

“Netanyahu was just wasting our time,” al-Thani said.

open image in gallery Smoke billowing after explosions in Doha's capital Qatar after an Israeli military strike ( AFPTV )

“I was meeting one of the hostage’s families the morning of the attack,” he said. “They are counting on this [ceasefire] mediation, they have no other hope for that.”

“I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages,” he added.

Doha is reeling after Israel’s first direct attack on the country which has hosted multiple rounds of ceasefire talks between the two sides over the course of the 23-month bloody war.

“We were thinking that we are dealing with civilised people,” al-Thani said. “That’s the way we are dealing with others. The action that [Netanyahu] took – I cannot describe it, but it’s a barbaric action.”

open image in gallery A damaged building following the Israeli strike on Doha ( Reuters )

As a result of the attacks, al-Thani said his administration was “reassessing everything” about hosting such talks, and had commenced “very detailed conversation” with the US government on next steps.

“I’ve been rethinking, even about the entire process for the last few weeks, that Netanyahu was just wasting our time,” al-Thani said in the interview.

“He wasn’t serious about anything,” he added, and said recent talks had been “meaningless.”

The PM’s comments come after Dr Majed al-Ansari, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson and an adviser to the country’s prime minister, told The Independent Netanyahu is a “narcissistic saboteur-in-chief” who is determined to wreck any chance of peace in the Middle East.

“This is not an act of a partner who believes in their partnership with the US. This is a unilateral action by a madman. This is somebody who is unhinged,” he said.

“[Netanyahu] does not have any concern for the life of the hostages, any concern for the international standing of Israel [among] the international community, or any concern for what Israel stands for as a state, as a member of the United Nations.

“ It has reached a point where he doesn’t even have respect for his partners in the US administration.”

open image in gallery Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visits the scene of a shooting in Jerusalem ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Israel has faced international condemnation for its shock decision to bomb Qatar, including from US president Donald Trump who described the attack as “unfortunate”, and that he was “very unhappy about the way it went down”.

"This was a decision made by [Israel's] Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," he said, and praised Qatar as a "strong ally and friend".

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said the attack “does not advance Israel or America's goals”.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said he condemned the strikes which he said “violate Qatar’s sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region”.

“The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza,” he said in a statement on X.

“This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace.”

Mr Netanyahu’s office put out a statement after the strike, which said the attack was "a wholly independent Israeli operation".

"Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," the statement read.