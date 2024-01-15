For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as paramedics and police work at the site of a suspected ramming attack in Israel’s city of Raanana.

At least 19 people have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in the central city on Monday 15 January, paramedics have said.

A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition, while a 34-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are in a serious condition, according to Israel’s national ambulance service.

Police say the suspect in the car ramming is a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron and has been arrested.

In a statement, police said the man allegedly stole a total of three cars during the suspected attack.

“Following a serious incident unfolding in Raanana, police forces are on-site, and the circumstances are being investigated,” Israel Police added in a post on X.

There were also reports of at least one person being stabbed, although it is unclear if the incidents were linked.