Watch live: Raanana car-ramming attack scene as Israeli emergency services confirm injuries
Watch live as paramedics and police work at the site of a suspected ramming attack in Israel’s city of Raanana.
At least 19 people have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in the central city on Monday 15 January, paramedics have said.
A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition, while a 34-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are in a serious condition, according to Israel’s national ambulance service.
Police say the suspect in the car ramming is a Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron and has been arrested.
In a statement, police said the man allegedly stole a total of three cars during the suspected attack.
“Following a serious incident unfolding in Raanana, police forces are on-site, and the circumstances are being investigated,” Israel Police added in a post on X.
There were also reports of at least one person being stabbed, although it is unclear if the incidents were linked.
