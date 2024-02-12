Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1707750001

Israel warned Rafah offensive will lead to ‘serious repercussions’ as dozens killed in strikes - live updates

Israel has been warned of ‘serious repercussions’ ahead of planned ground invasion

Alexander Butler
Monday 12 February 2024 15:00
Comments
Close
Biden says Israel's 'conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top'

Israel has been warned of “serious repercussions” after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to take further action in Rafah in the south of Gaza.

The town was hit by airstrikes overnight, with Israel signalling its intention to carry out a full ground offensive in the area.

Saudi Arabia called for an immediate ceasefire and warned Israel would face serious consequences for the “storming and targeting” of the city.

Mr Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to evacuate civilians from Rafah, which is home to 1.5million Palestinians, ahead of the offensive.

“The Kingdom affirms its categorical rejection and strong condemnation of their forcible deportation, and renews its demand for an immediate ceasefire,” Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.

UK foreign secretary Lord David Cameron said he was “deeply concerned” about the planned invasion and called for an “immediate pause” in fighting.

Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said any Israeli offensive on Rafah would have “disastrous consequences”.

It comes after two Israel hostages were rescued overnight from the city as airstrikes killed 67 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

1707750001

At least 67 dead in Israel airstrikes on Rafah refugee camp as two hostages rescued

67 dead in Israel airstrikes on Rafah refugee camp as two hostages rescued

Israeli military says it freed two hostages from Hamas captivity during controversial Rafah raid

Alexander Butler12 February 2024 15:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in