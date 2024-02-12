Israel warned Rafah offensive will lead to ‘serious repercussions’ as dozens killed in strikes - live updates
Israel has been warned of ‘serious repercussions’ ahead of planned ground invasion
Israel has been warned of “serious repercussions” after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to take further action in Rafah in the south of Gaza.
The town was hit by airstrikes overnight, with Israel signalling its intention to carry out a full ground offensive in the area.
Saudi Arabia called for an immediate ceasefire and warned Israel would face serious consequences for the “storming and targeting” of the city.
Mr Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to evacuate civilians from Rafah, which is home to 1.5million Palestinians, ahead of the offensive.
“The Kingdom affirms its categorical rejection and strong condemnation of their forcible deportation, and renews its demand for an immediate ceasefire,” Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.
UK foreign secretary Lord David Cameron said he was “deeply concerned” about the planned invasion and called for an “immediate pause” in fighting.
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said any Israeli offensive on Rafah would have “disastrous consequences”.
It comes after two Israel hostages were rescued overnight from the city as airstrikes killed 67 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Israeli military says it freed two hostages from Hamas captivity during controversial Rafah raid
