Israel has declared a “state of war” alert after Hamas militants said they had fired thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip in the largest attack for years.

The surprise assault has seen Hamas gunmen cross the border, Israel has said, as warning sirens sounded across southern and central parts of the country, and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency meeting.

In a rare public statement, Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif said 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel to begin Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

“We’ve decided to say enough is enough,” he said, urging all Palestinians to confront Israel, and adding: “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth.”

One Israeli woman was killed, emergency services said, as ambulance crews were deployed in areas around the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said its forces were operating inside Gaza but gave no details.

“A number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip,” the military said in a statement, adding that residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip had been told to stay in their homes.

The attack – which is the most serious since Israel and Hamas fought a 10-day war in 2021 – comes nearly 50 years to the day after Egyptian and Syrian forces launched a surprise assault on Israel at the outset of the 1973 war.

