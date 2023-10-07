Footage shows the devastating aftermath of rockets being fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, as the country declares ‘a state of war’.

Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif said 5,000 rockets had been fired as ‘enough is enough’, and urged all Palestinians to join forces.

Smoke could be seen billowing in the skies above Israel, while on the ground, bus shelters destroyed and structural damage could be seen all around.

Residents surrounding the Gaza Strip have been advised to stay indoors.

One woman has been confirmed dead.