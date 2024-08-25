✕ Close Blasts and missiles rocket across sky in northern Israel after Hezbollah retaliates

Israel launched a series of nearly 40 airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday in what it described as a “preemptive attack” to prevent an imminent Hezbollah drone and rocket strike.

“The IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon from which Hezbollah was planning to launch attacks on Israeli civilians,” Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, calling it a “self-defence act”.

"We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians.”

Hezbollah, which had vowed retaliation for Israel's assassination of one of its top commanders in Beirut last month, responded anyway, hitting military sites and Iron Dome platforms with over 320 drones and rockets.

The escalation came as mediated talks for a ceasefire in Gaza stalled and raised fears of a broader war in the region.

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire almost daily since the Israel started an air and ground war in Gaza on October 7, displacing tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border and edging the region closer to a regional war.