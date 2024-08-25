Middle East crisis live: Israel strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah retaliates with over 320 drones and rockets
Hezbollah fires over 300 drones and rockets after Israel conducts heavy airstrikes in southern Lebanon
Louise Thomas
Israel launched a series of nearly 40 airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday in what it described as a “preemptive attack” to prevent an imminent Hezbollah drone and rocket strike.
“The IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon from which Hezbollah was planning to launch attacks on Israeli civilians,” Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, calling it a “self-defence act”.
"We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians.”
Hezbollah, which had vowed retaliation for Israel's assassination of one of its top commanders in Beirut last month, responded anyway, hitting military sites and Iron Dome platforms with over 320 drones and rockets.
The escalation came as mediated talks for a ceasefire in Gaza stalled and raised fears of a broader war in the region.
Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire almost daily since the Israel started an air and ground war in Gaza on October 7, displacing tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border and edging the region closer to a regional war.
Air France cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
Air France has cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until Monday at least, the company said after Hezbollah launched rockets and drones at Israel on Sunday and Israel’s military said it struck Lebanon with about 100 jets.
Israel residents assess damage to their homes after Hezbollah rocket attack
What to know about the heavy exchange of fire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah
Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have launched their heaviest exchange of fire after months of strikes and counterstrikes, raising fears of an all-out war that could potentially draw in the United States, Iran and militant groups across the region
Israel enters a state of emergency
Israeli president praises ‘decisive action’ of military
Pictures from inside Gaza
While the main story this morning involves the exchange of rocket fire between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the situation in Gaza remains difficult.
Below we have some pictures from the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Egypt warns against dangers of opening new war front in Lebanon
Egypt warned against the dangers of opening a new war front in Lebanon, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday, and called for stability in the country as Hezbollah and Israel clashed again.
UN officials say developments on Lebanese-Israeli border 'worrying', UN agencies say
The Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) described the developments on the Lebanese-Israeli border as “worrying”, and called on all parties to cease fire and refrain from further escalation, they said in a statement.
A view shows smoke on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel
What is Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group that could go to all-out war against Israel?
Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah are threatening all-out war
