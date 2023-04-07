Two sisters killed in West Bank shooting were British-Israeli citizens

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two sisters shot dead in a gun attack in the West Bank were British-Israeli citizens, the UK Foreign Office says.

The women, aged 16 and 20, were killed when their car crashed after it was shot at on Friday near an Israeli settlement in the Jordan Valley, Israeli authorities said. Their mother, reported locally as aged in her forties, was also seriously wounded.

The shooting happened as Israel unleashed air strikes on Lebanon and bombarded the Gaza Strip on Friday, targeting militant group Hamas in retaliation for a barrage of cross-border rockets fired from Lebanon.

Israeli forces and medical workers at the scene of the shooting (EPA)

The escalation sparked fears of a broader conflict after days of violence over Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, but later in the day, there were signs that both sides were trying to keep the hostilities in check.

The three women lived in the Israeli settlement of Efrat, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, said local mayor Oded Revivi. The girls’ father, who was driving another car behind them, witnessed the attack, he said.

Doctors said the smashed car appeared to have been pushed off the road.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visiting the scene, said: “Vile and heartless terrorists murdered two young sisters.

“Our forces are operating in the field in hot pursuit of the terrorists. It is only a matter of time, and not much time, that we will hold them accountable.”

Palestinians inspect damage from overnight Israeli air strikes in Gaza City (AP)

The sisters were UK nationals whose family moved to Israel around 2005, Sky News reported.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are saddened to hear about the deaths of two British-Israeli citizens and the serious injuries sustained by a third individual.

“The UK calls for all parties across the region to de-escalate tensions.”

The shooting comes as the region is on high alert after three days of violence.

The latest violence began on Wednesday after Israeli police twice raided Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which sits on a hill in Jerusalem sacred to both Muslims and Jews. It sparked unrest in the contested capital and outrage across the Arab world.

In one case, police fiercely beat Palestinians, who responded by hurling rocks and firecrackers.

Palestinians protest at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan (AP)

The Israeli military said 34 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory on Thursday, in the largest escalation along the frontier in 17 years.

In retaliation, Israel stepped up air strikes in Gaza, with around 20 missiles striking four new sites in 10 minutes.

That led to rocket fire from Gaza and the barrage from southern Lebanon and the Israeli retaliation.

Loud blasts rocked several areas of the Gaza strip overnight into Friday morning, as Israel said its jets hit targets including two tunnels and two weapons-manufacturing sites belonging to Hamas, which controls the blockaded southern coastal strip.

Palestinians demonstrate at the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Reuters )

A children’s hospital in Gaza City was among the sites damaged, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

But the Israeli strikes seemed designed to avoid drawing in Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shiite group that Israel considers its most immediate threat.

Soldiers had arrived at the scene of the reported collision between Israeli and Palestinian vehicles near the Jewish settlement of Hamra and saw the three people in the Israeli car had been shot, Israel’s military said.

“Soldiers are blocking routes adjacent to the scene of the shooting attack. A pursuit after the terrorists has begun,” the military said.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas praised the attack but stopped short of admitting it had carried it out.

On Friday, more than 130,000 worshippers poured into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for midday prayers, which ended without incident.