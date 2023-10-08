Two Israelis killed after Egyptian police ‘open fire at tourist site’ in Alexandria

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two Israeli tourists were killed after an Egyptian police officer reportedly opened fire at Israeli tourists in the coastal city of Alexandria, according to Egypt’s interior ministry.

One Egyptian person was also killed in the shooting.

Egypt’s Extra News, a television channel with strong affiliations to Egyptian security agencies, cited an unnamed security official who reported that another individual sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred at Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria.

The gunman has been detained by authorities, the local media reported.

The police officer allegedly discharged his personal firearm at the tourist group in the Mansheya area in Alexandria.

This comes as Israel declared itself at war and vowed “immense” revenge after Hamas launched an unprecedented strike across the heavily fortified border with Gaza, firing thousands of rockets in a shock attack by land, sea and air on Saturday.

Egypt forged a peace agreement with Israel several decades ago and has played a pivotal role as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for long. However, anti-Israeli sentiments remain high in the country, particularly during periods of violence.

Meanwhile, the Zaka rescue service from Israel has also confirmed that two people lost their lives at the tourist site in Alexandria. Pompey’s Pillar is a popular tourist attraction.

The Egyptian foreign ministry, in a statement earlier called for “utmost levels of restraint and avoid exposing civilians to further risks”.

More follows